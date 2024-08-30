Pilbush the Ewok to Enter the “Star Wars: Hunters” Arena

The free-to-play Star Wars game is continuing to add new characters that players can take into battle. The game was released in June of this year.

New Hunter:

Star Wars: Hunters has announced they will add Pilbush to its line-up of playable characters.

has announced they will add Pilbush to its line-up of playable characters. The adorable Ewok is a superfan of the Rebel Alliance. From a young age, her family would treat her to tales of her ancestors fighting in the Battle of Endor. Inspired by the dedication of her family, Pilbush found herself attracted to all things explosive, landing her a stint in the New Republic defense fleet.

She arrives at the Arena with her custom-built All Terrain Ewok Transport, which resembles an AT-ST.

Pilbush boasts three abilities and one Ultimate Ability. Mechanical Leap: Pilbish will fly into the air allowing her advanced mobility throughout the Arena. Throw Wisties: These fire bomb capsules detonate upon impact. Any enemy that comes in contact will be slowed and damaged. Overload: Pilbush will gain a speed boost, a temporary health pool, faster reload speed and a Mechanical Leap cooldown refresh. Cluster Bomb: This Ultimate Ability launches a singular clustering explosive which knocks enemies back and launches smaller bombs.

The new character will join the ranks upon the games Season 3 release on September 26th.

The online, multiplayer battle game is available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out a teaser for the character below:

