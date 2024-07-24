Regal Cinemas Unveils Special Merchandise For “Deadpool & Wolverine” Release

Regal Cinemas has released their special Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.
What’s Happening:
- Regal has already released some of their special Deadpool & Wolverine merch ahead of the 26th.
- The Babypool bucket/sipper combo is their exclusive, holding a drink and popcorn. It will retail for $39.99 without snacks and $49.99 with a small combo.
- In their online store, numerous shirts, figurines, and more are available to purchase ahead of screenings of the film.
- In addition, moviegoers who visit Regal opening weekend to see the movie can look forward to free mini-posters (4DX screenings), collectible tickets (IMAX screenings), or a limited-edition patch (ScreenX screenings).
- Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26th.
