Regal Cinemas Unveils Special Merchandise For “Deadpool & Wolverine” Release

Regal Cinemas has released their special Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

What’s Happening:

Regal has already released some of their special Deadpool & Wolverine merch ahead of the 26th.

merch ahead of the 26th. The Babypool bucket/sipper combo is their exclusive, holding a drink and popcorn. It will retail for $39.99 without snacks and $49.99 with a small combo.

In their online store

In addition, moviegoers who visit Regal opening weekend to see the movie can look forward to free mini-posters (4DX screenings), collectible tickets (IMAX screenings), or a limited-edition patch (ScreenX screenings).

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26th.

More Deadpool News: