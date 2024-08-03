Disney Studio Store Previews Pin Releases For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney Studio Store in Hollywood has announced which pins will be released at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

As part of this year’s convention, The Disney Studio Store in Hollywood is bringing a huge amount of exclusive pin releases to the event.

Each day, a new selection of pin sets will be made available for guests attending the fan event.

Friday, August 9th, will bring some doggos and dastardly portraits (separately, of course).

Saturday, August 10th, will bring some super cute heroes and even cuter…berries.

Be sure to check out the Studio Store when visiting D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for these pins and more fun.

More D23 News: