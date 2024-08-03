Disney Studio Store Previews Pin Releases For D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The Disney Studio Store in Hollywood has announced which pins will be released at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- As part of this year’s convention, The Disney Studio Store in Hollywood is bringing a huge amount of exclusive pin releases to the event.
- Each day, a new selection of pin sets will be made available for guests attending the fan event.
- Friday, August 9th, will bring some doggos and dastardly portraits (separately, of course).
- Saturday, August 10th, will bring some super cute heroes and even cuter…berries.
- Be sure to check out the Studio Store when visiting D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for these pins and more fun.
