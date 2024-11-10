Photos: Cinderella Castle Dream Lights Inspired Gingerbread Display Debuts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

It’s lucky number thirteen for the Contemporary’s gingerbread house and its Cinderella Castle-inspired design.

This weekend, the fantastic new Cinderella Castle inspired gingerbread display debuted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, alongside a selection of festive treats.

This year’s gingerbread display marks a change from year’s past, with it now being inspired by the former Cinderella Castle Dream Lights at the nearby Magic Kingdom.

Returning for its 13th year, the display is made with 613 pounds of sugar, 1013 pounds of flour, 113 pounds of gingerbread spice, 51 pounds of chocolate, and over 4,000 castle gingerbread bricks.

And yes, there really is a hidden five-legged goat!

Everyday from 11:00 a.m. to noon, a gingerbread merchandise signing will be held with one of the resort’s chefs near the display.

For those wanting a sweet treat, the following are available for purchase:

Linzer Cookie

Caramel Apple Cake with Gingerbread Streusel

Chocolate Hazelnut Log

Pistachio Cranberry and Cherry Cake

Santa Peppermint Hot Chocolate Tart

House-made Christmas Tree Butter Cookie

Winter Berry Freeze (Alcoholic floater available)

Frozen Hot Cocoa (Alcoholic floater available)

For those seeking more gingerbread delights during the holidays, check out our rundown of all of the gingerbread displays and accompanying menus coming to the parks and resorts in the very near future.

