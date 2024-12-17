Basko Starts “Pre-School” with a Trip Outside in Episode 6 of Tiger TV Tuesdays

Basko was the first tiger cub born at Animal Kingdom in 7 years.

Bakso, the adorable Sumantran tiger cub, has taken another step towards his independence in episode 6 of Tiger TV Tuesdays.

In the new episode Bakso took a huge step towards independence with a visit to the outside yard of their backstage habitat.

While Sohni still has her eye on Bakso, the brief visit gave the cub a chance to explore in a brand new way.

In what DPB describes as “pre-school” for cubs, Basko now gets to practice jumping from logs, rolling in the grass, and working on his pounce.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for new episodes of Tiger TV Tuesdays, as Basko’s dedicated keepers will begin introducing new activities, like swimming, to help Basko gain the skills he needs.

Next week, Tiger TV Tuesdays will take a brief hiatus due to the holidays. The weekly tiger updates will continue on January 7th.

