Celebrate the Harvest Festival on Batuu with Some Limited-Time Treats Coming to Disneyland

Disneyland’s Batuu is getting ready to celebrate the Harvest Festival with some tasty new bites.

What’s Happening:

  • The Batuuan Harvest Festival is an in-universe holiday created specifically for the Disneyland version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • Batuu is once again celebrating the Harvest Festival this year with some special food offerings available beginning tomorrow, August 23rd.
  • As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram page, those items are:
    • Endorian Roasted Chicken Salad: Marinated chicken with mixed greens, roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and green curry ranch

  • Surabat Valley Harvest Board: Torched sourdough bread with aji verde-infused pork spread, and spicy salsa criolla

  • Jogan Seed Oi-Oi Puff: Green cream puff, green crunch, and ube creme

