Celebrate the Harvest Festival on Batuu with Some Limited-Time Treats Coming to Disneyland

Disneyland’s Batuu is getting ready to celebrate the Harvest Festival with some tasty new bites.
What’s Happening:
- The Batuuan Harvest Festival is an in-universe holiday created specifically for the Disneyland version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Batuu is once again celebrating the Harvest Festival this year with some special food offerings available beginning tomorrow, August 23rd.
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram page, those items are:
- Endorian Roasted Chicken Salad: Marinated chicken with mixed greens, roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and green curry ranch
- Surabat Valley Harvest Board: Torched sourdough bread with aji verde-infused pork spread, and spicy salsa criolla
- Jogan Seed Oi-Oi Puff: Green cream puff, green crunch, and ube creme
- Disneyland guests can once again access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from New Orleans Square, as the path through Critter Country has reopened.
