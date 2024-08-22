Celebrate the Harvest Festival on Batuu with Some Limited-Time Treats Coming to Disneyland

Disneyland’s Batuu is getting ready to celebrate the Harvest Festival with some tasty new bites.

What’s Happening:

The Batuuan Harvest Festival is an in-universe holiday created specifically for the Disneyland version of Star Wars

Batuu is once again celebrating the Harvest Festival this year with some special food offerings available beginning tomorrow, August 23rd.

As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram page Endorian Roasted Chicken Salad: Marinated chicken with mixed greens, roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, and green curry ranch



Surabat Valley Harvest Board: Torched sourdough bread with aji verde-infused pork spread, and spicy salsa criolla

Jogan Seed Oi-Oi Puff: Green cream puff, green crunch, and ube creme

Disneyland guests can once again access Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from New Orleans Square, as the path through Critter Country has reopened

