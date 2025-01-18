Tacos, Sliders and Wings Join the Menu at Lamplight Lounge in Disney California Adventure

These new items join the menu of the Pixar Pier dining location, alongside the popular Lobster Nachos.
The latest in a string of new culinary additions to the Disneyland Resort comes in the form of three new menu items at Pixar Pier’s Lamplight Lounge.

What’s Happening:

  • Located in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, Lamplight Lounge allows you to celebrate the creativity of Pixar animation over gastropub cuisine, signature cocktails and panoramic waterfront views.
  • The Disney Eats Instagram has shared three all-new dishes now available at Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining:
    • Beer-battered Fish Tacos (seen above) – Corn tortillas with beer-battered fish, radishes, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, micro cilantro and lime wedge
    • Beef Sliders – with bacon, ale cheese sauce, grilled onions and house pickle

  • Korean-style Chicken Wings – with kimchi buffalo sauce, spicy cucumber and green onions.

  • Don’t worry, you can still enjoy the famous Lobster Nachos at the upstairs boardwalk.

