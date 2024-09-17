Photos: Construction Continues On New Island Tower At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Construction continues on the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

On a recent voyage along the monorail, we were able to grab photos of the continuing work on the new Disney Vacation Club tower for the iconic Disney resort.

Alongside the new rooms, the expansion will include a new restaurant, Moana-themed splash area, Cove pool, and tropical terrace gardens.

The Island Tower will open December 17th. Details have just been revealed about sales for the new tower, which can be found here.

