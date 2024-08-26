Red Car Trolley to Close at Disney California Adventure in Early 2025

It looks as though a Disney California Adventure attraction will be closing when construction at the park ramps up next year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed that the Red Car Trolley will discontinue operation early next year.
- This is due to construction on the two Avengers Campus attractions announced at D23 (Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab) that will lead to the removal of the Red Car Trolley barn backstage.
- As a result, the attraction is set to close in early 2025.
- A more definitive date will be shared this winter.
- The Red Car Trolley debuted with Buena Vista Street in 2012. However, over the years, the attraction has had to temporarily close for other various construction projects at the park.
- While this update obviously impacts the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World fans are also holding their breath to see what current attractions and areas will be affected as the resort makes way for new experiences announced at D23.
- Already, it was revealed that the Rivers of America in Magic Kingdom would be closing in favor of a new Cars area with two new attractions.
