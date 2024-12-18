20th Century Studios Acquires “Merry Ex-Mas” from the Obama’s Higher Ground

This script marks the first project for the Obama’s production company outside of Netflix.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, has made a deal with 20th Century Studios for a new comedy film.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Merry Ex-Mas , a new holiday comedy script from David Bernstein.

, a new holiday comedy script from David Bernstein. The holiday-themed film begins with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus heading toward divorce court, including a custody battle over Christmas.

A cast and director have yet to be set for the feature, but Higher Ground will of course be producing.

Higher Ground has had an exclusive deal with Netflix over the last few years, producing a number of projects – including the Oscar winner American Factory.

While an extension was signed for their creative partnership with Netflix, it is now a non-exclusive first look deal.

