20th Century Studios Acquires “Merry Ex-Mas” from the Obama’s Higher Ground

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, has made a deal with 20th Century Studios for a new comedy film.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Higher Ground has made its first feature deal outside Netflix with 20th Century Studios for Merry Ex-Mas, a new holiday comedy script from David Bernstein.
- The holiday-themed film begins with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus heading toward divorce court, including a custody battle over Christmas.
- A cast and director have yet to be set for the feature, but Higher Ground will of course be producing.
- Higher Ground has had an exclusive deal with Netflix over the last few years, producing a number of projects – including the Oscar winner American Factory.
- While an extension was signed for their creative partnership with Netflix, it is now a non-exclusive first look deal.
