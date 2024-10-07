Special Edition of ABC’s “20/20” to Delve Into the Shocking Arrest and Downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs

A special edition of 20/20 will focus on the shocking arrest and downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

What’s Happening:

ABC Secret Life of Diddy – A Special Edition of 20/20 , airing this Wednesday, October 9th on ABC.

, airing this Wednesday, October 9th on ABC. The one-hour special takes a look at the shocking arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the downfall of the famous and powerful hip-hop mogul.

The allegations against Diddy could send him to prison for the rest of his life with wide-reaching repercussions, as new reporting and details continue to come to light.

Interviews will include singer, rapper and actor Ray J, as well as Lizzette Martinez, who survived abuse at the hands of R. Kelly.

Also included are Tiffany Red, a friend of Cassie Ventura and GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter who provides intimate details about the relationship between Cassie and Diddy; and contributors Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor; Aaron Katersky, ABC News senior investigative correspondent; Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney; and Jamilah Lemieux, culture critic and writer.

Secret Life of Diddy – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Wednesday, October 9th (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

