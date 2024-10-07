Special Edition of ABC’s “20/20” to Delve Into the Shocking Arrest and Downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs

A special edition of 20/20 will focus on the shocking arrest and downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

  • ABC News will present a timely new primetime special, Secret Life of Diddy – A Special Edition of 20/20, airing this Wednesday, October 9th on ABC.
  • The one-hour special takes a look at the shocking arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the downfall of the famous and powerful hip-hop mogul.
  • The allegations against Diddy could send him to prison for the rest of his life with wide-reaching repercussions, as new reporting and details continue to come to light.
  • Interviews will include singer, rapper and actor Ray J, as well as Lizzette Martinez, who survived abuse at the hands of R. Kelly.
  • Also included are Tiffany Red, a friend of Cassie Ventura and GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter who provides intimate details about the relationship between Cassie and Diddy; and contributors Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor; Aaron Katersky, ABC News senior investigative correspondent; Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney; and Jamilah Lemieux, culture critic and writer.
  • Secret Life of Diddy – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs Wednesday, October 9th (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.

