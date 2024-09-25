Karen Rodriguez Joins Cast Of “Spider-Noir” Series

Another new cast member has been added to the highly anticipated Spider-Noir series.

  • Variety reports that Karen Rodriguez has joined the cast of Spider-Noir.
  • Rodriguez joins an already stacked cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, and more.
  • The first live-action series to feature Spider-Man Noir, the series follows the character in 1930s New York as he comes to terms with being a private investigator and the city’s only superhero.
  • The character has previously been featured in the animated Spiderverse films from Sony.
  • Spider-Noir will debut on MGM+ in the United States and globally on Amazon Prime.

