Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection Coming Soon to Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort revealed on their Instagram page that they are launching the Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection.
What’s Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort revealed some exciting news for Duffy fans on their Instagram page.
- The post reads: "We have exciting news: to celebrate 100 years of Disney, Shanghai Disney Resort is launching the Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection!
- This special merchandise collection is designed and developed exclusively by Shanghai Disney Resort for this momentous occasion and will be launched at a few other Disney destinations as well so that more Disney fans can enjoy this series.
- The collection was inspired by the story of Duffy and his friends discovering the beauty of fireflies in a clearing in the forest, and some use lustrous fabrics, rich shades, and dreamy tulle to complete the outfit.
- Be on the lookout for this collection!"