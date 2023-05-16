Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection Coming Soon to Shanghai Disney Resort

by |
Tags: , ,

Shanghai Disney Resort revealed on their Instagram page that they are launching the Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection.

What’s Happening:

  • Shanghai Disney Resort revealed some exciting news for Duffy fans on their Instagram page.

  • The post reads: "We have exciting news: to celebrate 100 years of Disney, Shanghai Disney Resort is launching the Disney100 Duffy and Friends Collection!
  • This special merchandise collection is designed and developed exclusively by Shanghai Disney Resort for this momentous occasion and will be launched at a few other Disney destinations as well so that more Disney fans can enjoy this series.

  • The collection was inspired by the story of Duffy and his friends discovering the beauty of fireflies in a clearing in the forest, and some use lustrous fabrics, rich shades, and dreamy tulle to complete the outfit.

  • Be on the lookout for this collection!"