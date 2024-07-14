“The Making of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” Now Streaming on Peacock

Minions everywhere can take a behind the scenes look at the making of the new Illumination’s Villain-Con: Minion Blast attraction at Universal Orlando thanks to a new documentary on Peacock.

What’s Happening:

A new documentary covering the making of Illumination’s Villain-Con: Minion Blast is now streaming on Peacock.

The documentary, hosted by Al Roker, also explores the making of Minion Land on Illumination Avenue.

During the 11 minute mini-documentary, you’ll meet the masterminds who created this fun attraction and land and see what went into bringing it all to life.

A trailer for the documentary is available to view on Peacock’s website

The Making of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is now streaming on Peacock.

For more on Illumination’s Villain-Con: Minion Blast, check out our coverage

More Universal Orlando News: