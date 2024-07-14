“The Making of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast” Now Streaming on Peacock

Minions everywhere can take a behind the scenes look at the making of the new Illumination’s Villain-Con: Minion Blast attraction at Universal Orlando thanks to a new documentary on Peacock.
What’s Happening:
- A new documentary covering the making of Illumination’s Villain-Con: Minion Blast is now streaming on Peacock.
- The documentary, hosted by Al Roker, also explores the making of Minion Land on Illumination Avenue.
- During the 11 minute mini-documentary, you’ll meet the masterminds who created this fun attraction and land and see what went into bringing it all to life.
- A trailer for the documentary is available to view on Peacock’s website – which offers some fun glimpses at the installation of the attraction.
- The Making of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast is now streaming on Peacock.
- For more on Illumination’s Villain-Con: Minion Blast, check out our coverage of the attraction’s opening last year.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Universal Orlando Annual Passholders will have extra reasons to enjoy the spooky season this year, with some Halloween Horror Nights exclusive perks.
- Insidious: The Further is coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Days after it debuted at Universal Studios Florida, we’re getting a behind the scenes look at the new Mega Movie Parade!
- Dates have been revealed for this year's Holidays at Universal Orlando event.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning