Universal Files Patent For Customizable Ride Technology

A new patent has been filed by Universal in the hopes to create a customizable ride experience.

What’s Happening:

Universal Destinations and Experiences has filed a patent that allows guests to customize their ride experience, reports blooloop

Titled “Choreographed Ride Systems & Methods,” it would allow riders to determine and/or control the actual ride path.

This could also allow guests to control the intensity of their ride, along with the coordination of their ride with that of other vehicles.

Now, this would make complete sense for something along the lines of their MarioKart attraction, as riders are actually at the wheel.

However, as is often the case, patents don’t necessarily conflate to in-real-life experiences, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens!

