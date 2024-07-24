Universal Files Patent For Customizable Ride Technology

A new patent has been filed by Universal in the hopes to create a customizable ride experience.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Destinations and Experiences has filed a patent that allows guests to customize their ride experience, reports blooloop.
- Titled “Choreographed Ride Systems & Methods,” it would allow riders to determine and/or control the actual ride path.
- This could also allow guests to control the intensity of their ride, along with the coordination of their ride with that of other vehicles.
- Now, this would make complete sense for something along the lines of their MarioKart attraction, as riders are actually at the wheel.
- However, as is often the case, patents don’t necessarily conflate to in-real-life experiences, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens!
