Universal Orlando Adds New Year-Round Benefits for Annual Passholders

These new benefits are now available ahead of the start of the Bonus Benefits period on Monday, January 4th.

With 2025 now upon us, Universal Orlando has unveiled a few new, year-round benefits for their Annual Passholders.

What’s Happening:

It’s now better than ever to be a Passholder, at least according to Universal. Alongside perks you know and love, three new benefits have been introduced for 2025, available for passholders to take advantage of year-round.

Those new benefits are: Year-round Passholder-exclusive entrance at Universal Islands of Adventure (8 a.m.–12 p.m.) Save 15% with an increased Seasonal Passholder discount on multi-day tickets Discounted multi-day tickets can now be purchased online

These new benefits will be joined by some Bonus Benefits

Passholder Bonus Benefits will add to all the fun with perks like a special lanyard giveaway, discounts at Universal Orlando hotels, food and beverage discounts, BOGOs galore throughout the hotels, a special offer from My Universal Photos, and more!

