Universal Orlando Adds New Year-Round Benefits for Annual Passholders

With 2025 now upon us, Universal Orlando has unveiled a few new, year-round benefits for their Annual Passholders.
What’s Happening:
- It’s now better than ever to be a Passholder, at least according to Universal. Alongside perks you know and love, three new benefits have been introduced for 2025, available for passholders to take advantage of year-round.
- Those new benefits are:
- Year-round Passholder-exclusive entrance at Universal Islands of Adventure (8 a.m.–12 p.m.)
- Save 15% with an increased Seasonal Passholder discount on multi-day tickets
- Discounted multi-day tickets can now be purchased online
- These new benefits will be joined by some Bonus Benefits that will be available to all passholders from January 6th-31st, 2025.
- Passholder Bonus Benefits will add to all the fun with perks like a special lanyard giveaway, discounts at Universal Orlando hotels, food and beverage discounts, BOGOs galore throughout the hotels, a special offer from My Universal Photos, and more!
