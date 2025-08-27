"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for August 26th

This week we chat new finds at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, World Princess Week, new action figures and more.

Barely Necessities Episode 228 – August 26, 2025

As Seen on Barely Necessities

EPCOT Food & Wine: Previewing New Merchandise and Food for 2025

Before learning more details about everything new coming to Walt Disney World next year, we had a chance to preview some of the merchandise and food that will be available at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival this year.

RockLove Disney Villains Collection Welcomes Hades and Scar

Two Disney Villains have joined the mayhem at RockLove Jewelry as their latest series expands to welcome Hades and Scar. Earlier this year, the lifestyle fashion brand teased six new character sets to debut throughout 2025 and the two baddies of Act 2 are about to make a grand entrance! It’s time to step on over to the dark side and browse the latest offerings.

Disneyland Halloween Time Merchandise Highlights

At today’s Halloween Time media kick-off event, Disneyland shared some of the exciting merchandise that will be available for the fall season, including new Coco-themed items for Plaza de la Familia. Disneyland is celebrating Halloween Time with a wide array of pumpkin-themed items, including a new Lug bag, a great pumpkin Mickey wreath reminiscent of those found on Main Street U.S.A., and even a Squishmallow!

Destination D23 Mickey's of Glendale Merchandise Sneak Peek

As we get closer to Destination D23, taking place later this month at Walt Disney World, we’re getting a closer look at some of the merchandise that those attending will be able to find at Mickey’s of Glendale.

Photos: New Pumpkin Scented Accessories at Walt Disney World

The Halloween season is already in full swing at Walt Disney World! Take a look at the new pumpkin spice themed merchandise spotted at EPCOT. While you may not be cozying up with cable knit sweaters and warm pumpkin spice lattes just yet in the Floridian heat, you can most certainly display your autumnal spirit with these autumnal accessories!

Loungefly Debuts New Disney Princess Crossbody Bags

Disney Princesses are celebrated on a number of new Crossbody bags from Loungefly, as they launch their Disney Princess Crossbodies Collection. The new bags celebrate Cinderella, Moana and Snow White, with special colors, imagery, and lining as part of this new collection that emphasizes the evolution of princess-driven accessories through fresh, fashion-forward collaborations.

World Princess Week: New Disney Princess Merchandise

It’s World Princess Week! In honor of everyone’s favorite royals, Disney Consumer Products just introduced several new ways to celebrate your favorite Disney Princess characters. Whether you grew up being inspired by these heroines or are still earning your crown, these new releases offer creative new ways to spread Disney magic wherever you go.

Disney+ Perks World Princess Week DoorDash and Bundesliga

Disney+ just got even better as the streaming service added new benefits to the Disney+ Perks program, including DoorDash’s DashPass and a Disney Princess Prize Pack.

Hasbro's Fan Expo Canada Marvel and Star Wars Announcements

At the Hasbro Panel at Fan Expo Canada 2025 this past weekend, several new Marvel and Star Wars figures were announced. Two figures for the Marvel Legends line got announcements, along with a couple of core Star Wars characters getting updated The Black Series releases—plus the reveal for the latest addition to the Star Wars The Black Series Electronic Helmet line.

Star Wars Character Dr. Evazan Joins Sideshow's Scum & Villainy Collection

Dr. Cornelius Evazan is not the most obscure character from 1977’s original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV - A New Hope) in that he actually has lines, but he’s not quite a household name either. Still, he has a memorable presence as the streetwise tough that sics his Aqualish pal Ponda Baba on Luke Skywalker in the Mos Eisley Cantina, and now he’s getting his own 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Sideshow to fill out the company’s recent Scum & Villainy collection.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pins Weekly Reveal Keeps Collectors Excited

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Celebrates World Princess Week with new Items

It’s World Princess Week when fans across the globe join together to celebrate Disney Princess and their stories of Courage and Kindness. Of course Disney Princess merchandise is also part of this annual tradition and Disney Store is presenting new selections from Loungefly, Cakeworthy, Pandora, Citizen, Squishmallows and more!

Disney Store Once Upon A Story Countdown Calendar Has Arrived

It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping! Disney Store is looking forward to the winter holiday season (yay Christmas!) and is starting to roll out delightful Countdown items to keep the magic alive for young Disney fans. Get into the spirit of the season with the Once Upon A Story Countdown Doll Calendar.

Disney Store Winnie the Pooh Lug Bag is UnBEARably Cute

Lifestyle brand Lug has been outfitting amusement park visitors with stylish carryall solutions to make their day of adventure just a little bit easier. Partnering with Disney in 2023, Lug has been bringing fans creative designs inspired by our favorite characters and their latest offerings at Disney Store feature Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Minnie Mouse.

"Tangled" Gets a New Zoetrope Vinyl Album

Tangled is getting a new album release, via a special collector’s edition zoetrope vinyl. The single-disc release (imagery shows both sides of the album) depicts characters from the film on one side, with the other side focusing on the iconic lanterns from the 2010 animated favorite, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

LEGO Store Disney Springs Celebrates World Princess Week LEGO-Style

Disney’s World Princess Week is taking place all this week, and in celebration the Disney Springs LEGO Store is hosting some fun activities and giveaways. LEGO brick-built portraits of famous Disney Princesses like Moana, Ariel, Tiana, and Cinderella are on display in the store.

Bath & Body Works Disney Villains Collection: Full Review

Bath & Body Works has followed up their Disney Princess line by going to the other extreme - a new Disney Villains Collection inspired by Maleficent and the Evil Queen. As a huge fan of everything Bath & Body Works, Doobie was excited and eager to review the latest magical offerings from the lifestyle retailer.

EPCOT Japan Gashapon Machines

During a recent trip to Walt Disney World, we spotted brand new gachapon machines added to EPCOT’s Japan Pavilion. Located near the back of the pavilion outside Mitsukoshi Department Store, the toy capsule stand allows guests to grab mystery items from their favorite animes, video games, and more. For those who have never experienced gashapon, it works similarly to the mystery capsule machines found at malls and restaurants here in the states but have much higher quality prizes.

Photos: New Disney Puzzles from Walt Disney World

New puzzles featuring beloved Disney characters and iconic park attractions have been spotted at Walt Disney World, offering fans a fun way to piece together the magic at home.

New Spooky Create-Your-Own Headband Accessories at Disney

Laughing Place spotted new Create-Your-Own Headband accessories at Disney Ever After for the Create-Your-Own Headband experience. While there are many different characters to choose from, there are 3 distinct Halloween options featuring Vampire Mickey, Witch Minnie, and a Mickey Pumpkin.

Marvel's New Deadpool Figure Comes With Doop & 24 Accessories

The next major release in the premium Marvel Legends Maximum Series line is none other than Wade Wilson himself, Deadpool. This figure is loaded for battle with an impressive 24 accessories along with a figure of Doop, the strange, green, floating member of X-Statix, complete with a floating display stand.

