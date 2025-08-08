"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up For August 6th

This week we explore dolls from Mattel and American Girl, World Princess Week merchandise, Halloween at Disney resorts and so much more!

Barely Necessities Episode 225 – August 6, 2025

Mattel Unveils Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Dolls

Ariel, Belle, and Tiana take center stage as the first three dolls in Mattel Creations’ new Disney Once Upon a Whimsy doll collection. This new line reinterprets timeless characters with whimsical flair and high-fashion gowns inspired by memorable moments from their classic animated films.

Disney Frozen Mainline American Girl Dolls Debut

Yesterday was Sister’s Day, making this announcement feel timely. Laughing Place is proud to be the first to reveal that the next Disney American Girl mainline dolls will be Anna and Elsa from Frozen! Following last year’s Collector Doll releases, the sisters of Arendelle can now come home for playtime, along with an Olaf plush accessory. They’re all available now, with more information on each doll below.

New Disney Princess Products Debut for World Princess Week

The Disney Princess “Create Your World" campaign continues to dazzle as World Princess Week approaches, and my favorite part of this year’s launch is that the sidekick characters take center stage! Disney Consumer Products recently hosted a chic tea party where I got a first look at some of the new and exciting ways fans can create their world with favorite characters from Disney Princess stories.

Disney Store Introduces Throwback "Est. 1987 Collection"

Fans who grew up visiting the iconic Disney Store locations that took up residence in malls everywhere, will love the newest merchandise series that just launched online. Disney Store is paying homage to their history with a throwback collection called Est. 1987. Included in the first drop of the series are tote bags and a rugby-style sweatshirt featuring who else, but Mickey Mouse!

Disney Halloween Collection Arrives on Amazon

Amazon is celebrating Halloween early with the arrival of an all-new collection of spooky Disney apparel. Covering all things spooky, from Stitch to Monsters Inc. and The Nightmare Before Christmas, and everything in-between – there’s something for everyone!

Disney Store - The Nightmare Before Christmas New Merchandise

Well you can tell that seasonal magic is just around the corner when Disney Store rolls out merchandise inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas! Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Sally, and Zero are back to bring more Halloween and Christmas fans across a range of products including apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles.

Walt Disney World Halloween Merch Disney Springs

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, we spotted spooky seasonal merchandise at Disney Springs’ World of Disney. The ginormous retail location is one of the best places on property to grab parks merchandise, and the new line of Halloween products are sure to draw in fans. While we already reported on the new items that have arrived at Magic Kingdom, including an adorable set of Winne the Pooh Halloween merchandise, World of Disney has even more Not-So-Scary season collectibles available.

Monster Cereals x Jim Henson: New Merchandise

The Jim Henson Company has teamed up with General Mills to celebrate Halloween with merchandise inspired by their three iconic spooky season Monster Cereals. Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Count Chocula have returned for the season and are featured on scream-worthy apparel and accessories.

Disney Books New Releases for Early August 2025

It’s not too late to get your summer reading in, as Disney Books has eight new titles hitting the shelves this week and next week before the fall back-to-school season begins.

Disney Store and LEGO: Star Wars Wicket the Ewok Set Arrives

Disney Store has always been a cool place to shop, so it’s exciting when collectible items from our favorite brands arrive here too. Over the years, Disney Store has served as an additional home to select LEGO releases and starting today, Star Wars and Marvel fans can grow their collections with several new sets including Wicket the Ewok!

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pins Weekly Reveal Keeps Collectors Excited

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Hallo-week - Disney Villains Collection Day 3

It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s drop focuses on Disney Villains including Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella, Hades, and other baddies.

Disney Store Halloween Shop Adds Apparel and Accessories

Happy Halloween Disney fans! Okay, okay we still have a few months until the official arrival of the holiday, but that makes now the perfect time for Disney Store to open their Halloween Shop! Dozens of new items have poured in including a wide range of apparel and accessories for the whole family.

Disney Store Mini Mix-Its - Sidekicks Pua, Pascal are here!

How much are you loving the Disney Mini Mix-Its plush pals? These adorable micro characters are all the rage and with their swappable headwear, it’s so much fun to customize each look to fit the day’s adventures! Today at Disney Store, two new buddies are joining the lineup, Princess sidekicks Pua (Moana) and Pascal (Rapunzel).

Disney Store Disney Parks Stoney Clover Ln. Collection In Stock

When it launched late last year, the Disney Parks | Stoney Clover Lane collection was an instant success at Disney Store. Fans clamored for the stylish apparel and accessories themed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts anxious to add these items to their wardrobe. Now some of these styles have returned to Disney Store and you won’t want to miss your chance to grab all your favorites!

Piggy Paint and SuperKitties Team Up for Nail Polish Collab

Piggy Paint has debuted a new set of nail polishes for kids, teaming up with Disney Jr. for shades inspired by the hit animated series, SuperKitties. Ginny Pink, Sparks Purple, Buddy Orange, and Bitsy Teal take center stage in the collection of colors along with packs of nail art that can be applied to fingernails featuring the characters and iconography from the hit pre-school series.

TRON Lightcycle Run Magic Kingdom New Merchandise

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted some new TRON: Lightcycle/Run merchandise that will make you want to derezz your money. The new collection includes mostly apparel and one reusable tumbler that embrace the clean and bold color scheme of the attraction.

Nectar Life Opens at Downtown Disney

Nectar Life, which offers imaginative, scented bath and body products, is opening today at the Downtown Disney District. This marks the brand’s 11th U.S. location that features carefully crafted cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free bath and body essentials using only the finest natural and ethically-sourced ingredients.

Disney Lorcana Puzzles Coming This Fall

Ravensburger is finally bringing together two key pieces of their brand together: puzzles and Disney Lorcana. This launch features 6 designs inspired by the cards and artwork from the game. Each puzzle is 1,000 pieces and will feature a collage of Disney glimmers (AKA characters). Plus, fans can find a Mickey Mouse - True Friend promo card with their puzzle purchase.

Alien Invasion: Brain Dead Studios LA Takeover & Film Marathon

Brain Dead Studios teams up with Dark Horse Comics for a limited capsule collection inspired by the iconic Aliens comic series. Drawing from Brain Dead founder Kyle Ng’s personal comic book archives, this exciting collaboration brings the terrifying beauty of the Xenomorph to a range of apparel and accessories.

RSVLTS Launches New Star Wars Collection for Summer 2025

For several years now the Force has been strong with RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their impressive, most impressive Star Wars collections. Their galactic strength remains as bold as ever in today’s apparel launch featuring R2-D2, Boba Fett, and Ewoks and more.

