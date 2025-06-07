"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 4th

Today we look at "Tangled" dolls, Disney Villains jewelry, Daisy Duck, "The Simpsons" collections and more

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 219 – June 4, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Stars of "Lady and the Tramp" Join the Disney Mini Mix-Its Collection at Disney Store

How much are you loving the Disney Mini Mixits line of micro plush? The Disney Store collection features a playful assortment of characters wearing colorful, swappable headwear themed to attractions, seasonable symbols, and now food, as Lady and Tramp join the collection.

Mattel Creations Unveils New "Tangled" Doll Set

On June 6th, Disney fans will have the opportunity to purchase a gorgeous set of Mattel Creations dolls inspired by Disney’s Tangled.Featuring Rapunzel and Mother Gother, the heroine and villain both come adorned in their iconic outfits from the beginning of the film.

RockLove Debuts New Disney Villains Collection with "Act 1" Selections Inspired by Ursula and Yzma

Disney Villains are back in the spotlight at RockLove Jewelry! The lifestyle fashion brand teased six new character series that will be debuting throughout the summer and the two baddies of Act 1 have already stopped by! If you find you’re aligned with Ursula or Yzma, then step on over to the dark side and browse the latest offerings.

BoxLunch Kicks Off Its 30th Anniversary Celebration of Disney's "A Goofy Movie" with New Collection, Sweepstakes, More

This past April marked the 30th anniversary of Disney’s animated feature A Goofy Movie, and in celebration the gift and novelty retail chain BoxLunch has launched a new apparel and merchandise line, partnered with an in-store activation and an “Ultimate Road Trip" sweepstakes.

Celebrate Daisy Duck with Accessories From PANDORA, BaubleBar and Citizen

Daisy Duck is turning 85 and she’s never looked better! As Minnie Mouse’s best friend and fellow fashionista, she’s always up to date on the hottest trends and must-have accessories. Fans visiting Disney Store can browse a selection of jewelry from popular brands like PANDORA and BaubleBar, plus a Disney Store Exclusive timepiece from Citizen.

Disney, Pixar, "Fantastic Four," and "The Simpsons" Themed LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store

We’re always excited when Disney franchises get the LEGO treatment, and even more delighted when those colorful sets pop up at Disney Store! Today nine recently debuted sets have made their way from LEGO to Disney Store giving fans even more ways to scoop up their favorites.

Celebrate National Donut Day with an Array of New Merchandise from the World of "The Simpsons"

Friday, June 6th marks National Donut Day – which makes it a great time to stock up on the latest goods from Springfield. Multiple new collections featuring everyone’s favorite animated family from Springfield are now available – such as apparel from Homage, a new LEGO Icons building set, The Simpsons Crocs and more.

Pop-Tarts and General Mills Cereals Get a Heroic Makeover Celebrating "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

Whether you’re a Kellogg’s or a General Mills connoisseur, you can celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in style with some fun new offerings like Blue-Raspberry Pop-Tarts and retro boxes of classic cereals.

Hasbro Opens Pre-Orders for Initial Wave of Marvel Legends "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Figures

We’ve almost made it! It's mere weeks away until Marvel Studios releases The Fantastic Four: First Steps giving audiences a long awaited introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Ahead of the film’s debut, Hasbro has revealed and opened pre-orders for the initial wave of Marvel Legends figures that includes the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer.

General Hera Syndulla from "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Gets a New 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys

With the second season of Lucasfilm’s live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka currently in production, Hot Toys has revealed its new General Hera Syndulla 1/6th-scale collectible figure, depicting the characters as she appears on the show portrayed by actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Disney Pin Drop! - New Character and Special Occasion Designs - June 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Save Up to 50% Off at Disney Store As The Twice Upon a Year Sale Continues

If you haven’t visited Disney Store to check out their Twice Upon A Year sale, what are you waiting for? Deeper discounts? Well, good news, that day has arrived! Guests can take advantage of incredible savings sitewide with up to 50% off hundreds of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

A+ For Effort! Disney Store Brings Out First Selection of Back to School Accessories Featuring Princesses, Heroes and More

The school year might just have ended, but being studious is always in fashion! Disney Store is looking toward the fall 2025 semester with the first arrival of accessories in their Back to School collection.

Opalescent Collection Makes a Shiny Debut at Disney Store

It’s time to bring some new color to your wardrobe and Disney Store has the perfect addition that’s designed for days at the Parks or feeling magical at home.

Disney Store Japan's Sassy Assortment of Donald Duck Accessories Arrive Stateside

Donald Duck is having a moment at Disney Parks and Disney Store and we are here for it! Whether he’s experiencing a zen moment or is full on flustered, the feathered fowl is one of our favorites and new merchandise arrivals are making it easy for fans to share their love of all things Donald.

Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, Loungefly and Disney Store Are All in on Daisy Duck Apparel and Accessories

2025 marks the 85th anniversary of one Miss Daisy Duck! Disney Store is celebrating her with playful fashions and accessories including offerings from Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, Cakeworthy, and more!

Photos: 2025 Disney Pride Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Pride Month is almost here, and Walt Disney World is gearing up for the celebration with a new line of rainbow-inspired merchandise.

Photos: New Spaceship Earth Drink Tumbler Arrives at EPCOT

Featuring the attraction's geometric design, this new souvenir drink container showcases a textured finish rather than just a printed design. Some of the panels are also painted with an iridescent rainbow finish, giving the drinkware a touch of flare.

Thanos, Psylocke, Gargantos, Venom and Other Marvel Legends Gamerverse Figures Coming Soon

If you’ve been craving a new addition to your Marvel collection, Hasbro’s got your back! This week, the toymaker revealed a wave of Marvel Legends Gamerverse figures and 2-pack sets that will open for pre-orders in June and July. Among the characters featured are Thanos, Wolverine, War Machine, and Gargantos.

Limited Edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Swings Into Disney Store

If your Spider-Man collection is missing Spider-Man 2099, good news, Disney Store is here to save the day! A limited edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot (yes, the real thing, not a tactical upgrade) has arrived online and this awesome, interactive bot is just what you’ve been waiting for.

Pre-Orders Now Available for Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics

The newest installment in the Villainous series Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics brings beloved characters Grand Admiral Thrawn and Count Dooku into the mix. Set to officially hit stores nationwide on August 1, the game will also offer a special Target-exclusive version, which features a distinctive sleeve and a Grand Admiral Thrawn mover with a pearlescent finish.

