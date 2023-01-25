Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 111 – January 24th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Our hearts go on with the “Titanic” 25th anniversary collection, Fantasia styles from NEFF, Mickey and Minnie Candles, an Entertainment Earth exclusive Sebastian Funko Pop! Our Disney100 selections include Pixar Alphabet Figures, new styles from Rock ‘Em Socks and apparel from Primark. Marvel delivers X-Men shoes from Diadora, a wild Miles Morales Pop!. We mesh Marvel with Star Wars and look at figures from Diamond Select followed by new Pin-tastic Tuesday releases from shopDisney.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Heart of the Ocean Necklace, Sketchbook Set and More Featured in "Titanic" 25th Anniversary Collection at shopDisney

Perhaps you’re a casual Titanic fan who appreciates the story and 3+ hours of entertainment. Or maybe you’re obsessed and find yourself tearing up every single time you hear “My Heart Will Go On.” Either way, you can commemorate the 25th anniversary of Titanic with a new collection on shopDisney.

Sorcery Afoot! Cast a Spell on Your Wardrobe with NEFF's "Fantasia" Collection

It’s always fun to discover new Disney apparel collections and NEFF Headwear is taking fans back to 1940’s Disney with their Fantasia-inspired styles. Dress yourself in swirling stars, musical notes, Sorcerer Mickey and even Chernobog with these comfy, casual looks that are perfect for all day wear.

Homesick Introduces Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Candle Collection Ahead of Valentine's Day

As Disney fans prepare for Valentine’s Day, lifestyle brand Homesick has a new Mickey and Minnie candle collection that’s just as sweet as the darling couple. Perfect for you and your sweetheart or your best pal, these long burning candles make for a unique and thoughtful gift.

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive "The Little Mermaid" Sebastian Funko Pop!

Our Entertainment Earth Spotlight continues with an exclusive Sebastian Funko Pop showcasing the musical crustacean from Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid. This version of Sebastian splashed onto the scene in September and comes packaged in the standard Funko window box.

Disney100: Pixar Alphabet Art Series Set Celebrates Characters from 5 Beloved Films

Beast Kingdom is honoring one of Disney’s most important divisions, Pixar, with a creative and colorful take on the studio’s logo. This six-piece set features every letter of PIXAR along with a bonus Luxo Jr. figure balancing on his favorite ball!

Rock 'Em Socks To Kickoff Year-Long Disney100 Collection With Mickey Mouse

2023 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. Rock ‘Em Socks is joining the festivities with new designs rolling out all year long!

Disney100: Primark Mickey Mouse Originals Collection Lands in Stores Around the World

As the Disney100 celebration kicks off, more and more brands are getting in on the fun with their exclusive collections. Global brand Primark is among the apparel companies shining a spotlight on beloved Disney characters with their playful assortment of clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family.

Diadora X-Men Shoe Collection Coming to Foot Locker, Champs Sports on January 24th

Every Marvel fan should take a moment and look down at their shoes. Is it time for a replacement? If the answer is yes, the good golly are you in luck because Foot Locker and Champs Sports are launching a limited-edition footwear collection inspired by Marvel’s X-Men.

Venom Carnage Miles Morales Funko Pop! Available for Pre-Order

When it comes to Marvel comics and Funko Pop!, there’s no shortage of collectibles for fans to acquire. Beyond the standard offerings are exclusives including a new arrival at Entertainment Earth inspired by Miles Morales and some rogue symbiotes!

New Marvel, Star Wars Pre-Orders Open for Diamond Select Figures

As Star Wars and Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases. This year, Diamond Select is delivering an amazing assortment of statues and busts that are sure to be prize pieces in your collection.

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars Character Pins, "Titanic" 25th Anniversary and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fourth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the lineup includes a series of limited release Star Wars Pins.

Add to Your Shopping List

D23 Offering All Members Free Shipping on shopDisney Through Tuesday, January 24th

Celebrating a New Year, D23 is giving all Members free shipping on shopDisney, for a limited time. Disney fans can enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend.

Coming Soon: CreativeSoul Introduces Reimagined Diverse Dolls Inspired by Disney Princesses

Disney has announced a brand-new collaboration with Black-owned business, CreativeSoul Photography, featuring a special-edition artist series collection of dolls across the African diaspora, inspired by Disney Princesses.

"Alice in Wonderland" Disney nuiMOs Coming Soon to shopDisney

It’s time to welcome some new friends to the Disney nuiMOs family and this year, shopDisney is heading to Wonderland. Guests can follow Alice and the White Rabbit (Alice in Wonderland) down the rabbit hole for miniature fashion adventures with the poseable plush!

Disney100: Commemorate Your Favorite Disney Resort with Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella Castle Figurines

Throughout 2023, Disney will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the company and that means merchandise collections, limited edition pieces, memorabilia and commemorative figurines. This week shopDisney introduced two new castle display pieces inspired by the gorgeous icons at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Photos – New 'Olu Mel, Moana Merchandise Now Available at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

The Laughing Place team recently stopped by Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and took a look around the BouTiki to check out some new ‘Olu Mel and Moana merchandise.

Disney100: Celebrate The Walt Disney Company with Limited Edition Figurines from Beast Kingdom

The official start to the Disney100 Celebration is almost here, but you don’t have to wait to start shopping! Beast Kingdom is helping fans to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s anniversary with gorgeous collectible figurines inspired by our favorite characters.

Save on Bioworld Collectibles with BOGO 40% Off Sale at Entertainment Earth

We love a good sale especially when there’s a Buy One, Get One deal! Over at Entertainment Earth they’re offering BOGO 40% off discounts on Bioworld items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles. The assortment spans backpacks, mugs, and other fun merchandise from several fandoms.

Marvel Legends Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards 2-Pack Now Available for Pre-Order

Comic fans have long loved the Fantastic Four aka Marvel’s First Family, but the legacy of the team extends beyond the titular quartet. Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s kids Franklin and Valeria have some multiversal adventures of their own and are the stars of a new Marvel Legends 2-pack from Hasbro.

Target Exclusive Marvel Legends Yondu Action Figure Coming Soon

Marvel fans can add some galactic vibes to their assortment of action figures with a new Yondu collectible from Hasbro. The company is shining a spotlight on the Guardians of the Galaxy from Marvel Comics and Youndu is getting the full page treatment!

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Funko Pop! and Key Chain Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

This Spring the Marvel Cinematic Universe is giving us our final outing with the Guardians of the Galaxy (We think. Maybe. At least it looks that way.) and as always a new movie means new Funko Pop!

Stock Up On "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Funko Soda Figures at Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Fill your display case with five new designs featuring our favorite characters from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!