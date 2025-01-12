Korean Drama “Hyper Knife” Set for March 19th Release on Disney+

The medical crime thriller stars Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu.

Hyper Knife, a new Korean drama starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, is set for release on Disney+ on March 19th.

Written by Kim Sun-hee ( Quiz of God: Reboot ), Hyper Knife also stars Yoon Chan-young and Park Byung-eun.

), also stars Yoon Chan-young and Park Byung-eun. Hyper Knife will debut March 19th on Disney+.

will debut March 19th on Disney+. A number of other Korean dramas, such as The Murky Stream and The Manipulated, are also set for release in the coming months

Sul Kyung-gu: “When I read the script for Hyper Knife for the first time, I was very amazed by this very strange and weird relationship between Se-ok and Deok-hee. They are teacher and apprentice, but this script provided a very different dynamic that I have ever seen. It was a creative and different touch to that kind of relationship and there is a love-hate relationship going on. This appealed to me and is the kind of creative and new work that keeps me going in this industry.”

