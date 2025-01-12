Korean Drama “Hyper Knife” Set for March 19th Release on Disney+

The medical crime thriller stars Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu.
by |
Tags: ,

Hyper Knife, a new Korean drama starring Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu, is set for release on Disney+ on March 19th.

What’s Happening:

  • According to Deadline, the medical crime thriller tells the story of Jeong Se-ok (played by Park), a formerly successful neurosurgeon who works as a shadow doctor in an underground surgery clinic after being expelled by her mentor, Choi Deok-hee (played by Sul). Soon, both doctors reunite, reigniting a tense and emotional rivalry.
  • Written by Kim Sun-hee (Quiz of God: Reboot), Hyper Knife also stars Yoon Chan-young and Park Byung-eun.
  • Hyper Knife will debut March 19th on Disney+.
  • A number of other Korean dramas, such as The Murky Stream and The Manipulated, are also set for release in the coming months on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

  • Sul Kyung-gu: “When I read the script for Hyper Knife for the first time, I was very amazed by this very strange and weird relationship between Se-ok and Deok-hee. They are teacher and apprentice, but this script provided a very different dynamic that I have ever seen. It was a creative and different touch to that kind of relationship and there is a love-hate relationship going on. This appealed to me and is the kind of creative and new work that keeps me going in this industry.”

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning