R2-D2 Teased to Join Line-Up of Popular Video Game “Fall Guys”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A beloved droid from a galaxy far, far, far away is heading to the popular game Fall Guys.

What’s Happening:

  • In a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account, Fall Guys revealed that R2-D2 will soon be making his way to the popular game.

  • Fall Guys, purchased by Epic Games in March 2021, is continuing to expand the game’s collection of Disney character skins.
  • Collaborations for other Disney titles, like The Incredibles and of course, Star Wars, have been incredibly popular for the online game.
  • Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, battle-royale style game.
  • Players match with people from around the world competing in obstacle course style rounds until there is one player left.

More Star Wars News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning