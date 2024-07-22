R2-D2 Teased to Join Line-Up of Popular Video Game “Fall Guys”

A beloved droid from a galaxy far, far, far away is heading to the popular game Fall Guys.
What’s Happening:
- In a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account, Fall Guys revealed that R2-D2 will soon be making his way to the popular game.
- Fall Guys, purchased by Epic Games in March 2021, is continuing to expand the game’s collection of Disney character skins.
- Collaborations for other Disney titles, like The Incredibles and of course, Star Wars, have been incredibly popular for the online game.
- Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, battle-royale style game.
- Players match with people from around the world competing in obstacle course style rounds until there is one player left.
More Star Wars News:
- Just days ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, Lucasfilm Publishing has announced a new Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku comic book coming this fall from Marvel.
- Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen, is set to appear at this year’s L.A. Comic Con in October.
- The second season trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has been released.
- A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at a new Imperial Praetorian Guard collectible figure.