R2-D2 Teased to Join Line-Up of Popular Video Game “Fall Guys”

A beloved droid from a galaxy far, far, far away is heading to the popular game Fall Guys.

What’s Happening:

In a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account, Fall Guys revealed that R2-D2 will soon be making his way to the popular game.

We've been fixing up something pretty cool…

Fall Guys , purchased by Epic Games in March 2021, is continuing to expand the game’s collection of Disney character skins.

Collaborations for other Disney titles, like The Incredibles and Star Wars have also been added to the game.

Fall Guys is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, battle-royale style game.

is a free-to-play, online, multiplayer, battle-royale style game. Players match with people from around the world competing in obstacle course style rounds until there is one player left.

