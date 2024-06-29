The West End Cast of Disney’s “Frozen” Celebrates London Pride

The West End stage adaptation of the Disney phenomenon took to the stage to celebrate Pride.
What’s Happening:
- The X account WhatsOnStage shared a clip of the West End cast of Disney’s Frozen celebrating London Pride.
- Taking place during the curtain call, the clip showcases Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Laura Dawkes (Anna) stepping on stage for their bows draped in Pride flag capes. Each of the actresses made sure to showcase the rainbow colored accessories.
- After, the rest of the cast joined the pair on stage for one final bow. A large pride flag can be seen waving from the pit orchestra with cast members carrying small Pride flags and signs reminding audience members to vote.
- The celebratory clip can be seen below:
