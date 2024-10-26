Prep Work Begins Backstage for Lengthy Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

With just over two months to go until Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closes for a lengthy refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom, prep work is already starting to take place backstage.
What’s Happening:
- A giant green scrim has appeared behind the towering mountainous structure of Big Thunder Mountain as preparation work for the attraction’s massive refurbishment begins.
- From the attraction itself, guests can currently get a pretty good look backstage as a number of surrounding trees have been removed to allow for construction access.
- Walt Disney World recently revealed that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will temporarily close for refurbishment on January 6th, 2025.
- The attraction will be closed for the entire year, and is planned to reopen in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic.”
- Just what this new magic will be remains to be seen, nor specifically what will be taking place during the refurbishment.
- Of course, this closure also comes as the park is preparing for its “Beyond Big Thunder” expansion.
