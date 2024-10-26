Prep Work Begins Backstage for Lengthy Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom

A giant green scrim is now visible behind the attraction with just two months to go until the lengthy refurbishment begins.

With just over two months to go until Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closes for a lengthy refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom, prep work is already starting to take place backstage.

What’s Happening:

A giant green scrim has appeared behind the towering mountainous structure of Big Thunder Mountain as preparation work for the attraction’s massive refurbishment begins.

From the attraction itself, guests can currently get a pretty good look backstage as a number of surrounding trees have been removed to allow for construction access.

Walt Disney World temporarily close for refurbishment

The attraction will be closed for the entire year, and is planned to reopen in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic.”

Just what this new magic will be remains to be seen, nor specifically what will be taking place during the refurbishment.

Of course, this closure also comes as the park is preparing for its “Beyond Big Thunder” expansion.

