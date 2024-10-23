Disney Theater Façade and Marquee Installed Inside World Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Park

The former Studio 1 is transforming into a vibrant open-air movie studio and a glamorous film premiere.

Disneyland Paris has showcased a look inside the transformation of Studio 1 into World Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Park.

What’s Happening:

Back in April, Studio 1 closed

Here, guests will be transported to a vibrant open-air movie studio and a glamorous film premiere.

The inside of the “soundstage” will pay homage to historic movie theaters in Hollywood and the entire film industry.

The façade and marquee for the Disney Theater that beckons guests to the end of the street has been installed, and Disneyland Paris has shared a couple of photos from the installation process.

All together, the façade and marquee weigh in at three tons — about the size of a baby blue whale!

Check out the previously released concept art

Guests will be welcomed to a glitzy film premiere in the heart of Hollywood when World Premiere opens in Spring 2025.

