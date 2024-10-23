Disney Theater Façade and Marquee Installed Inside World Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Park

Disneyland Paris has showcased a look inside the transformation of Studio 1 into World Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Park.
What’s Happening:
- Back in April, Studio 1 closed to begin its transformation into the reimagined World Premiere – serving as the gateway to the renamed Disney Adventure World.
- Here, guests will be transported to a vibrant open-air movie studio and a glamorous film premiere.
- The inside of the “soundstage” will pay homage to historic movie theaters in Hollywood and the entire film industry.
- The façade and marquee for the Disney Theater that beckons guests to the end of the street has been installed, and Disneyland Paris has shared a couple of photos from the installation process.
- All together, the façade and marquee weigh in at three tons — about the size of a baby blue whale!
- Check out the previously released concept art to see what this, and the area outside the building, known as World Premiere Plaza, will look like when completed.
- Guests will be welcomed to a glitzy film premiere in the heart of Hollywood when World Premiere opens in Spring 2025.
More Disneyland Paris News:
