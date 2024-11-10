Drones Take to the Skies Over Disney’s Aulani Resort

The Aulani logo appeared in a drone show that was part of a larger activation on the island.
The skies over Disney’s Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii were recently lit up with a special drone show that included an appearance of the Aulani logo.

What’s Happening:

  • A special drone show recently took place over the island of Ko Olina, Hawaii, home to Disney’s Aulani Resort.
  • While the show was not specifically created by or for Aulani, the resort was one of the event sponsors.
  • The drone show itself was part of a larger activation on the island.
  • X user Five Fires posted a video originally shared by Instagram user lluquee of the Aulani logo lit up in the sky by drones.

  • We were at Aulani last month, where we were able to see cast member-created pumpkins as part of their annual Halloween pumpkin decorating contest.
  If you're looking to plan a trip to the island paradise of Disney's Aulani Resort, we'd recommend contacting our travel partners over at Mouse Fan Travel.

