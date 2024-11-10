Drones Take to the Skies Over Disney’s Aulani Resort

The Aulani logo appeared in a drone show that was part of a larger activation on the island.

The skies over Disney’s Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii were recently lit up with a special drone show that included an appearance of the Aulani logo.

What’s Happening:

A special drone show recently took place over the island of Ko Olina, Hawaii, home to Disney’s Aulani Resort.

While the show was not specifically created by or for Aulani, the resort was one of the event sponsors.

The drone show itself was part of a larger activation on the island.

X user Five Fires posted a video originally shared by Instagram user lluquee

Disney Aulani has a drone show 🤔 video credit to lluqee on instagram pic.twitter.com/CPlq2RVLYh — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) November 7, 2024

We were at Aulani last month, where we were able to see cast member -created pumpkins

If you’re looking to plan a trip to the island paradise of Disney’s Aulani Resort, we’d recommend contacting our travel partners over at Mouse Fan Travel

More Disney Parks News: