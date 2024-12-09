Ego Plum Revealed as Composer of Disneyland’s New Haunted Mansion Queue Soundtrack

A few days ago, we took you on a tour of the new, highly-detailed queue for The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. Part of the new additions is a brand-new musical soundscape, which we’ve now learned some more details about.
What’s Happening:
- The new queue, which extends partially into the area of the plaza, brings references to the Disneyland classic outside the confinement of the ride’s facade. The new garden queue brings a quaint and luxurious atmosphere to the formerly cramped layout.
- In addition to the exciting decor, the Haunted Mansion now has permanent queue music. While Haunted Mansion Holiday has always played the Phantom Manor area music during the seasonal overlay, the classic version of the attraction comes fitted with audio and visual ambience.
- We’ve now learned that over 40 minutes of new music was composed for the attraction’s queue by award-winning composer Ego Plum.
- Plum is known for his work on SpongeBob SquarePants and The Cuphead Show.
- Renowned for his imaginative and whimsical soundscapes, Plum’s score enriches the guest experience while honoring the attraction’s iconic soundtrack.
- Haunting new arrangements of original composer Buddy Baker’s score bring new life to the queue, such as the example seen in the Instagram post below of Nikos Giousef recording a musical saw.
- You can listen to a 5 minute sample of the new queue music below, and be sure to take in our complete photo tour of the queue.
- Haunted Mansion Holiday will continue to run until the end of the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on January 6th, 2025. The classic version of The Haunted Mansion will then reopen on January 18th, 2025 after being unavailable since Summer 2023.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Dropping Virtual Queue, Introducing Standby Line This Week
- Kathryn Hahn Revealed as This Year’s Celebrity Narrator for Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional
- “Moana 2″ Fans Treated to Surprise Performance at Disney California Adventure
- Cast and Crew of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Hit the Red Carpet at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Photos / Video: Moana Debuts New “Moana 2″ Inspired Look at Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com