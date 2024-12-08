Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Dropping Virtual Queue, Introducing Standby Line This Week

Less than a month after its official opening, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland will be dropping its virtual queue and switching to a standby queue this week.
What's Happening:
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened at Disneyland on November 15th, 2024 with a virtual queue in place.
- Beginning Tuesday, December 10th, park visitors will be able to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure through a standby queue, instead of the virtual queue that the attraction has used since it first opened.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure also features a Lightning Lane entrance that’s offered through Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Premier Pass, subject to availability.
- While this is undoubtedly good news for Disneyland guests who are frustrated by the virtual queue system, it should be noted that the Walt Disney World version of the attraction will continue to utilize a virtual queue for the time being.
