Video: Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession Returns to Disney California Adventure

At Disneyland Resort, celebrate the Year of the Snake at this year's Lunar New Year event. From today until February 16th, Disney California Adventure is hosting an exciting celebration with live entertainment, character meet and greets, and culinary delights inspired by Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese traditions. One of this year’s returning entertainment favorites is Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession. The cavalcade invites guests to enjoy the dances and performances found at traditional Lunar New Year events. You’ll also find appearances from Mulan, Mushu, and other Disney characters as they make their way through Disney California Adventure’s parade route. Check out a full video of Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession below:

For those interested in celebrating Lunar New Year at the Disneyland Resort, the festivities are available from now until February 16th. Don’t forget to check out this year’s lineup of merchandise and food offerings.

