planDisney Releases New Resort Guide Video Series Starting With Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney Parks series planDisney expands its offering to resort hotels in new video guides.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

The new series provides viewers with an indepth look at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels to help them plan their Disney Parks vacation.

Whether you’re looking for a resort hotel to stay at or are looking to explore an already booked resort, planDisney is creating comprehensive video guides to help visitors make the most of their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel stay.

Starting the series off, planDisney explored the New England-inspired Disney’s Beach Club Resort. The video showcases the 3-acre water park complete with a sand bottom pool, the shore inspired dining, and all the unique offerings families can expect when staying at the resort.

Guests with questions can stop by planDisney.com

planDisney also offers a pocket guide for the resort that you can access here

Keep an eye on the Disney Parks YouTube channel

