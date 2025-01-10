Laci Mosley Discusses New Freeform Series “Scam Goddess” on “GMA”

“Scam Goddess” premieres Wednesday, January 15th on Freeform.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Laci Mosley, the host of Freeform’s new series Scam Goddess, appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the new show.

What’s Happening:

  • Comedian and iCarly star Laci Mosley, otherwise known as the Scam Goddess, created the podcast of the same name in 2019 – which has since expanded into a book and now a Freeform TV series.
  • As a hit podcaster, comedian Laci Mosley knows her way around a scam. Now, she’s taking her expertise on the road, uncovering small-town swindles and big-city cons across the U.S.
  • From Ponzi schemes to religious scammers to fake royalty, Laci meets whistleblowers, victims and even the scammers themselves, tracking down the culprits with her signature wit, leaving no stone — or scam — unturned.
  • This morning, Mosley appeared on GMA to talk to Michael Strahan about the new series. In the interview, she shares her advice to avoid falling for scams, before introducing a clip from the first episode of the series.
  • Mosley also shares her dream scammer to feature on the podcast/series.

  • The first three episodes will see Laci dig into the stories of equestrian Rita Crundwell, financial advisor Peggy Fulford and tech guru scammer Kyle Sandler.
  • Scam Goddess premieres Wednesday, January 15th on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu.

More Disney TV News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning