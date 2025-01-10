Laci Mosley Discusses New Freeform Series “Scam Goddess” on “GMA”

Laci Mosley, the host of Freeform’s new series Scam Goddess, appeared on Good Morning America this morning to discuss the new show.

What’s Happening:

Comedian and iCarly star Laci Mosley, otherwise known as the Scam Goddess, created the podcast of the same name in 2019 – which has since expanded into a book and now a Freeform TV series.

As a hit podcaster, comedian Laci Mosley knows her way around a scam. Now, she's taking her expertise on the road, uncovering small-town swindles and big-city cons across the U.S.

From Ponzi schemes to religious scammers to fake royalty, Laci meets whistleblowers, victims and even the scammers themselves, tracking down the culprits with her signature wit, leaving no stone — or scam — unturned.

This morning, Mosley appeared on GMA to talk to Michael Strahan about the new series. In the interview, she shares her advice to avoid falling for scams, before introducing a clip from the first episode of the series.

Mosley also shares her dream scammer to feature on the podcast/series.

The first three episodes will see Laci dig into the stories of equestrian Rita Crundwell, financial advisor Peggy Fulford and tech guru scammer Kyle Sandler.

Scam Goddess premieres Wednesday, January 15th on Freeform, streaming the next day on Hulu

