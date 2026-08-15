New Poster for "Lilo & Scratch" Animated Short Unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
The short will be released in theaters on November 25, 2026 alongside "Hexed"
The animated world of Lilo & Stitch is returning with a new short playing in front of Hexed in theaters this fall – and a new poster for said short was just released.
What's Happening:
- Announced earlier this year, appropriately on 626 Day, the new Lilo & Stitch short – Lilo & Scratch – will hit theaters this fall alongside Disney Animation's Hexed.
- Set shortly after the events of the 2002 original, the short finds Stitch finally, blissfully settled into his new found family, until Lilo brings home a new member of the ‘ohana: a cat named Scratch. Scratch is so disruptive, so radiant, and so deeply intrusive that she turns Stitch’s whole world upside down.
- Today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new poster for the short was revealed.
- Lilo & Scratch is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce, while Stitch voice and the original animated film's co-director/writer Chris Sanders returns as the lovable alien.
- A display featuring life-size figures of Lilo & Scratch is on display in the Walt Disney Studios Pavilion on the D23 show floor.
- We had the chance to learn more about Lilo & Scratch during the Annecy Animation Festival back in June.
- That's not the only Lilo & Stitch news out of D23, as it was also revealed that Angel will be a part of the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch 2.
More Disney Entertainment News from D23:
- Pixar debuted new concept art for both Coco 2 and Incredibles 3.
- They also announced a new original film, Ghost Market and shared new art from Gatto.
- A new Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Disney+!
- Plus. Coco will be part of Kingdom Hearts IV.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 dropped a new trailer.
- For real life, the first The Bluey Movie teaser arrived.
- Marvel brought a teaser for VisionQuest, announced the cast of X-Men, and gave us a special look at Avengers: Doomsday.
- Outside of movies, a new look at Marvel Wolverine also debuted.
- We now know when Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 will debut.
- And we have tidbits from Star Wars: Starfighter.
- Zootopia 3 is officially in the works and we have new concept art for Frozen III.
- Walt Disney Animation also revealed some Hexed characters.
- An original WDAS movie called Clay was revealed.
- We got a release date for the live-action Tangled.
- Lastly, Jon Favreau shared more about Oswald.
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