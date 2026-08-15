New Poster for "Lilo & Scratch" Animated Short Unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The short will be released in theaters on November 25, 2026 alongside "Hexed"

The animated world of Lilo & Stitch is returning with a new short playing in front of Hexed in theaters this fall – and a new poster for said short was just released.

What's Happening:

Announced earlier this year, appropriately on 626 Day, the new Lilo & Stitch short – Lilo & Scratch – will hit theaters this fall alongside Disney Animation's Hexed.

Set shortly after the events of the 2002 original, the short finds Stitch finally, blissfully settled into his new found family, until Lilo brings home a new member of the ‘ohana: a cat named Scratch. Scratch is so disruptive, so radiant, and so deeply intrusive that she turns Stitch’s whole world upside down.

Today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new poster for the short was revealed.

Lilo & Scratch is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce, while Stitch voice and the original animated film's co-director/writer Chris Sanders returns as the lovable alien.

A display featuring life-size figures of Lilo & Scratch is on display in the Walt Disney Studios Pavilion on the D23 show floor.

We had the chance to learn more about Lilo & Scratch during the Annecy Animation Festival back in June.

That's not the only Lilo & Stitch news out of D23, as it was also revealed that Angel will be a part of the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch 2.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23: