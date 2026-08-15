New Poster for "Lilo & Scratch" Animated Short Unveiled at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The short will be released in theaters on November 25, 2026 alongside "Hexed"

The animated world of Lilo & Stitch is returning with a new short playing in front of Hexed in theaters this fall – and a new poster for said short was just released.

What's Happening:

  • Announced earlier this year, appropriately on 626 Day, the new Lilo & Stitch short – Lilo & Scratch – will hit theaters this fall alongside Disney Animation's Hexed.
  • Set shortly after the events of the 2002 original, the short finds Stitch finally, blissfully settled into his new found family, until Lilo brings home a new member of the ‘ohana: a cat named Scratch. Scratch is so disruptive, so radiant, and so deeply intrusive that she turns Stitch’s whole world upside down.
  • Today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a new poster for the short was revealed.

  • Lilo & Scratch is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Malcon Pierce, while Stitch voice and the original animated film's co-director/writer Chris Sanders returns as the lovable alien.
  • A display featuring life-size figures of Lilo & Scratch is on display in the Walt Disney Studios Pavilion on the D23 show floor.

More Disney Entertainment News from D23:

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