"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 10th

Barely Necessities Episode 220 – June 10, 2025

Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of "Lady and the Tramp" with New Products from Disney Store

As Disney’s Lady and the Tramp approaches its 70th anniversary later this month, Disney Store is celebrating the milestone with new commemorative merchandise.

Disney Kicks Off this Summer's Moana Ocean Celebration with New Products Inspired by the Hit Film Series

Disney is honoring the beauty of Earth’s oceans this summer by kicking off the Moana Ocean Celebration. Arriving just in time for the festivities, the House of Mouse has released several new products perfect for wayfinding fun.

New "Elio" Happy Meal Toys Available at McDonald's Locations Everywhere

As with every major theatrical release (or so it would seem), the time has arrived for a special set of Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s, this time featuring the cast of characters from the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Elio.

Photos: See the Recently Arrived Winnie the Pooh Collection at Disneyland Resort's World of Disney

A sizable new Winnie the Pooh collection has manifested at the Hundred Acre Wood - oh, whoops, scratch that, it’s manifested at World of Disney at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Aurora Limited Edition "Sleeping Beauty" Doll Makes Disney Store Debut

Among the new arrivals at Disney Store is the Sleeping Beauty Disneyland 70th Anniversary limited edition doll, created especially for this celebration. This lovely collectible features Princess Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) in a pastel dress inspired by the gown she wears in the classic animated film. This delicate look transitions from a soft pink bodice to light blue skirt playing off of the “make it pink; make it blue" magic fight between her fairy guardians

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Home Decor Features Enchanting Figurines, Ornaments, Snow Globes, and More

Fans visiting Disney Store will discover a lovely array of ornaments, snowglobes, a gorgeous figurine (coming soon), and a picture frame featuring classic Disney characters and park icons as they celebrate the Anniversary.

Top Off Your Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration with Hats and Ear Headbands from Disney Store and Loungefly

We are having the best time browsing the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary collection at Disney Store which of course includes Hats and Ear Headbands! The styles are pretty, playful, and practical to fit a variety of personalities.

Disney's "Sleeping Beauty" Provides Inspiration for New Harveys Tote Bag Releasing June 9th

Harveys fans can rejoice because another lovely tote bag featuring Disney characters is about to drop! The beloved animated classic Sleeping Beauty is the inspiration for the newest design which will be available online at Disney Store and at select locations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps'" Many Movie Theater Collectibles Includes "The Universe's Biggest Popcorn Vessel"

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is nearly upon us and you know what that means… a bunch of wild and sometimes massive popcorn and drink containers available at various movie theaters!

Marvel Legends Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai Action Figure Set Now Available for Pre-Order

A classic comic book rivalry turned video game rivalry is now available in toy form, as pre-orders have begun for the new Marvel Legends Gamerverse Wolverine vs. Silver Samurai two-pack. The versions of Wolverine and Silver Samurai depicted here are based off of the characters’ appearances in various Capcom fighting games, beginning in the 1990s.

Heroes & Villains Introduce Star Wars Matching Outfit Collection Featuring Designs Inspired by Jedi, Rebels, and The Empire

Geek couture brand Heroes & Villains have long had love for the Star Wars universe. This spring, they’re expanding their Star Wars apparel line with the Matching Outfit collection that features button-down shirts and shirt dresses.

Disney Pin Drop! - New Character and Special Occasion Designs - June 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

These Goofy x BaubleBar Earrings are Your Next Jewelry Obsession

Disney fans have hundreds of ways to show off their love for the characters, stories, and parks that have enriched their lives. BaubleBar is all about sharing the fandom through accessories and their latest arrival is a Disney Store Exclusive that’s all about Goofy.

Her Universe Disneyland Dress Now Available for Pre-Order at Disney Store

Last week Her Universe’s Disneyland Marquis Collection arrived at Disney Store supplying fans with an assortment of vintage collegiate styles. Now the brand is embracing the Happiest Place on Earth once again with an adorable retro dress that’s available for pre-order.

Starbucks Joins the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection with Colorful Drinkware

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including a Starbucks Tumbler.

Get A Glimpse of New Duffy Merchandise Coming to Disney Cruise Line's Disney Adventure

As we get closer to the maiden voyages of the new Disney Adventure, we’re getting a quick glimpse at some of the new Duffy-based merchandise that guests will find onboard that, appropriate since the character will have a significant presence on the new ship.

Disney Stars, Music Makers and Influencers Attend Disney's House of Mouse Product Launch Event in Los Angeles

Last week, Disney Consumer Products held the Disney's House of Mouse event in Los Angeles, which saw a number of musical talents attend as Disney unveiled some new products.

New Pride Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland Resort

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted a new Pride Month popcorn bucket, now available throughout the resort. Featuring Mickey Mouse’s gloves making a rainbow heart, fans can pick up the receptacle for $29.50.

"Bless My Soul Herc is On a..." RSVLTS?! Disney's "Hercules" Themed Collection Debuts with Styles for Adults

The heavens are smiling on RSVLTS and the new apparel collection they’ve just launched which draws inspiration from Disney’s animated classic Hercules. Playing with power, story, and an array of characters this assortment is a great addition to your wardrobe and Disney collection.

Neil Patrick Harris Voices Wade Wilson in New "Marvel's Deadpool VR" Announce Trailer for Meta Quest 3

Get ready to step into the mind and body of the Merc with a Mouth, as a new virtual-reality experience entitled Marvel’s Deadpool VR is heading to the Meta Quest later this year. And one of the most exciting parts of this announcement is that How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris will be voicing Deadpool himself.

Hot Toys Celebrates "Thunderbolts*" with a Brand New Yelena Belova 1/6 Scale Figure

Thunderbolts* (AKA New Avengers), took theaters by storm this month, bringing in a new team of anti-heros to the forefront of the MCU. Now, fans of the hit film can celebrate their love for Yelena Belova with a new collectible figure from Hot Toys.

