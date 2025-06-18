"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 18th

This week our hosts discuss the Castle Collection, Princess Costumes, Mega Movie Summer, and more!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection is an Elegant Way for Fans to Commemorate Their Favorite Resort

We’ve been loving every bit of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, but we’re especially enamored with the commemorative merchandise available at the Resort and online. Disney Store is the official destination for celebratory items including the newly arrived Castle Collection.

Disney Store Debuts Refreshed Lineup of Disney Princess Roleplay Costumes for Kids

The Summerween kickoff is here which means Disney Store is ready to roll out new and favorite merchandise to celebrate the best of the Halloween season. Among today’s new arrivals are Disney Princess costumes inspired by the dazzling gowns worn by Aurora, Belle, Cinderella and more!

Commemorate 85 Years of "Fantasia" as The Sorcerer Mickey Collection Comes to Disney Store

Earlier this year, Sorcerer Mickey merchandise popped up at Disney Parks putting Mickey’s most beloved alter ego in the spotlight on apparel and accessories. Now (finally) Disney Store has conjured the styles online so that guests at home can enjoy the magical offerings even if they can’t travel to the parks this year.

Stitch Brings Fun Learning to Amazon Kids with New Themed Tablet

As Lilo & Stitch continues to make big money at the box office, Amazon Kids is among those introducing a new Stitch-themed item. This time it’s a special-edition Disney Stitch tablet, now available for pre-order.

"A Goofy Movie" Collection Revealed by RockLove Jewelry in Celebration of Animated Feature's 30th Anniversary

Though the actual 30th anniversary passed more than two months ago, the celebration of A Goofy Movie seems to be continuing into the summer, as new events and merchandise keep getting announced, such as this A Goofy Movie collection from RockLove Jewelry.

Don't Have a Crap Attack! RSVLTS Serves Up First-Ever "Bob's Burgers" Collection

Well isn’t this delicious? RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) barely has to leave HQ to bring us their latest fashion collection which is inspired entirely by the wacky cast of characters from Bob’s Burgers! Five new Kunuflex button-down shirts have been given the Bob’s Burgers treatment and the Belcher clan (and all of Seymour’s Bay) happily make an appearance.

"Zootopia" Meets Shibuya: Shop Exciting Merchandise Inspired by the Hit Film Series at Tokyo's Newest Pop-Up

As Disney Animation Studios prepares to welcome fans back into the world of Zootopia, a special pop-up shopping experience is set to take place in Tokyo this month!

Photos: Show Off Your Favorite Movies with New Merchandise for Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood

We’ve already previewed the delicious food and drinks being served up for Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now, it’s time to take a look at some of the merchandise inspired by some iconic movie franchises.

Epic Disney Adventure-Exclusive Marvel Comic Cover Revealed

Get ready for an epic new story sailing the high seas! Disney Cruise Line and Marvel Comics revealed the cover for the first issue of Amazing Adventures. This first-issue comic can only be obtained by sailing on the Disney Adventure.

Hasbro Reveals SDCC 2025 Star Wars Exclusive, More Toys for The Black Series and Vintage Collection

During this morning’s “I Am Your Father’s Day" Fanstream, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a number of new items coming to its Star Wars The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines, including the impressive 2025 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! - New Character and Special Occasion Designs - June 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection Features Glitzy, Gold Starbucks Tumbler

Whether you’re enjoying the festivities at the Park or joining in from afar, Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has been a joyous experience and there’s still much more to come! Today at Disney Store fans can shop the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Castle Collection which includes a Starbucks Tumbler!

Get Swept Up in the Celebration of "Fantasia" With the Sorcerer Mickey Starbucks Tumbler

2025 is a big year for Sorcerer Mickey! 85 years ago audiences were treated to the magical, musical, transformative film Fantasia, and the world has never been the same. As Disney commemorates the occasion with the Sorcerer Mickey Collection, Starbucks is joining in with a special tumbler available at Disney Store.

Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Apparel Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney Pin Trading has been a staple at the Disney Parks for 25 years, allowing fans to collect pieces of their favorite attractions, characters, and films. As the collectible souvenirs celebrate the milestone, new apparel has arrived at Walt Disney World honoring the anniversary.

"Give Me a 'T!'" Disney Store's Graphic Tee Shop Introduces a Wave of New Character Designs

Are you looking to infuse a bit of fun into your daily apparel rotation? Disney Store has a plethora of options for you in their Graphic Tee Shop. As of today, a whole new wave of styles for adults and kids have dropped with designs featuring Winnie the Pooh, Mickey and Friends, Marvel, Star Wars and more!

Say Hello to Your New Summer Carryall! Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags Now Available Exclusively at Disney Store

It’s time for a fashion bag refresh for your wardrobe and Disney Store has a new assortment of Mickey Mouse Quilted Bags that will do the trick. Simplicity is key for this collection which features one solid color and a cute, classic Mickey Mouse medallion on the top center of the bag.

Hasbro Reveals Its Marvel Legends Exclusive for SDCC 2025: Gamerverse "Marvel Snap" Savage Land 3-Pack

Three characters from the X-Men corner of the Marvel Comics (and more specifically, the Marvel Snap video game) universe will be joining the Marvel Legends Gamerverse series in a very cool-looking 3-pack headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as an exclusive item from Hasbro.

"Fantastic Four" Mania – Must Have Items Before the July Debut of the New Film

Excitement builds as Marvel Studios prepares for the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th.

In anticipation of the film, a variety of new products inspired by the movie are now available for purchase or pre-order.

Fantastic Fashion: Loungefly's H.E.R.B.I.E. Backpack Launches on 616 Day

In honor of 616 Day, which celebrates Marvel’s main “616 universe," Loungefly has revealed their latest signature mini backpack inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Little Caesars and AMC Both Ask: Why Offer One Flavor When You Can Have (Fantastic) Four?

Among the many food and drink tie-ins coming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are a pizza split into four different toppings from Little Caesars and – you probably can guess this number – four new flavor options for AMC Theatres’ Coke Freestyle machines.

Hot Toys Shin Hati Figure from "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Looks Amazingly Lifelike in Sideshow's Unboxing Video

The new video from Sideshow gives us a new look at the final version of the Hot Toys Shin Hati sixth scale figure, based on the character played by Ivanna Sakhno in Ahsoka. The unboxing video comes on the heels of Hot Toys recently posting their own blogger photos of the figure

