“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 8th

Barely Necessities Episode 215 – May 8, 2025

Disneyland 70th - Celebrate the Milestone Festivities with New Souvenir Snack Containers and Sippers

Beginning May 16th, Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration is kicking off! The milestone event ushers in a plethora of limited-time experiences, including new souvenir snack containers and sippers.

Even More Pixar Treats Pop-Up at the Disneyland Resort

A variety of new Pixar treats have been made available for guests wanting a cartoonishly delicious sweet treat. These new options include two new chocolate bars, one similar to a Crunch, themed to Cars, while another includes coconut and passion fruit, themed to Up.

Movie Theaters Prepare for Disney's Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch" with New Popcorn Buckets, Sippers, and Merchandise

This month, the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch is hitting theaters, and with it arrives exciting popcorn buckets, sippers and merchandise coming to several movie theater chains. As we head towards the film’s May 23rd release, several movie theater chains have announced exciting merchandise offerings celebrating Experiment 626.

Photos: New Americana Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Over at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium, a new line of Americana inspired merchandise has arrived. The line, which features Mickey Mouse across red, white, and blue designs, features several pieces of apparel, a crossbody bag, and a pen.

Disney Store Raises Minimum Spending Requirement for Free Shipping by 33%

Disney Store, Disney’s official online retailer, has changed their requirements for free shipping. For years, the online store has allowed fans whose pre-tax, post-discount totals hit at least $75 to receive free shipping with the code SHIPMAGIC. Yesterday, when visiting the site, the banner that displays at the top of the website now advertises the minimum spending price as $99.

Walt Disney World Debuts New Hat Option for "Create Your Own Headband" Retail Offering

A new hat option has been added to Disney’s popular “Create Your Own Headband" retail offering, allowing guests to accessorize with their favorite Disney characters in a new way. While the guests participating in the customizable offering are able to decorate a basic headband using small character plush to decorate the accessory, guests who are uninterested in wearing a headband can now pick up a black Walt Disney World cap specifically designed to incorporate the interchangeable plush.

LEGO's Cinderella Castle Building Set to Return to Disney Store

Disney Store has announced on X that the Walt Disney World LEGO Disney Castle set is returning to their online storefront tomorrow. According to Brickset, a LEGO database, the set was originally produced between July 1st, 2023 and September 30th, 2024. Released as a part of the Disney 100 celebration, the LEGO set features 4837 pieces making it a fun challenge for fans.

"Disney Lorcana" Announces More Details on "Reign of Jafar" Including "Illumineer's Quest: Palace Heist"

With Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar hitting local game store shelves later this month, Ravensburger has shared some more details about the upcoming set — as well as the second Illumineer’s Quest.

Life-Size Grogu Collectible Figure from "The Mandalorian" Now Available for Pre-Order from Sideshow Collectibles

After first being available (and completely selling out) at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, Sideshow Collectibles has made its adorable Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure from The Mandalorian available for pre-order via the company’s official website.

Hotel Collection Offering Up to 80% Off Star Wars Diffusers, Candles, Room Sprays, and Fragrance Oils

Star Wars Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the “holiday" savings have to stop! For a limited time over at Hotel Collection, fans can secure the brand’s Star Wars-themed diffusers and fragrances for a fraction of the price.

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Play Set Coming to Disney Store For May The 4th Be With You

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day is less than 24 hours away and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today will see a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including the Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set that features a new color scheme.

Disney Pin Drop! - New Character and Special Occasion Designs - May 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Get Their Hands on the Latest in Popcorn Containment Options to Celebrate Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can get their hands on a special new popcorn-carrying insulated bag (complete with pocket!) to “Celebrate Happy" as we get ready for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.

Disneyland Magic Key Holders Set for Exclusive 70th Anniversary Merchandise Pre-Sale

Disneyland has shared that Magic Key holders will get their first pick at 70th anniversary merchandise in just a few days. On May 9th, select items will be available for presale as the Disneyland Resort gets ready to kick off their 70th anniversary celebration.

Make It Pink AND Blue! "Sleeping Beauty" Ear Headband Now Available at Disney Store

If it’s up to us, the best Disney Parks accessory is hands down an Ear Headband, and while we love all things Minnie Mouse, we’re also kinda obsessed with Disney Princesses. Today, Disney Store introduces a Sleeping Beauty headband that’s inspired by Aurora’s classic dress.

4K Review: Disney's Animated "Lilo & Stitch" Finally Comes Home with Theater Quality Picture and Sound

Say what you will about live-action remakes, at the very least, fans of the animated Lilo & Stitch can now experience theatrical-quality picture and sound at home, thanks to renewed interest in the 2002 underdog film that beat the odds to become a classic. Disney’s “Ultimate Collector’s Edition" of Lilo & Stitch is now available to add to your collection, pairing a 4K Ultra-HD disc with a Blu-Ray and digital copy.

HI-Ho, Hi-Ho, Disney's Live-Action "Snow White" is Coming to Home Video

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White is coming soon to digital and home video, featuring a sing-along version of the film and never-before-seen bonus features.

Disney Mini Mix-Its Go a Little Mad as New "Alice In Wonderland" Plush Pals Come to Disney Store

Back in January, Disney Store kicked off the new year with a charming plush assortment that instantly made fans fall in love. The line of Mini Mix-Its plush combines Disney Parks attractions with beloved characters resulting in a cute collectible that’s ready to join your daily adventures.

Joffrey's Coffee Introduces Another Stitch-Themed Brew to Their Ohana

Say Aloha to your new favorite flavored coffee, the Ohana Blend, featuring the beloved Stitch from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch! Joffrey’s Roastmaster partnered with a mad scientist to create another brew featuring our favorite experiment, following the Stitch Coconut Craze released in October last year.

New Stitch Inspired Squishmallows in Honor of the New Live Action Film

Now that the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch is about to hit theaters, Jazwares has unveiled a new collection of Squishmallows and Stitch-themed pet beds. These charming plush toys and cozy pet beds, embodying the playful spirit of Stitch, are must-have collectibles for fans and their furry best friends.

Hasbro Pulse to Open Pre-Orders on Star Wars Day for New Wave of Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures

“May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day is here and brands everywhere are ready to release an epic wave of merchandise designed with collectors in mind. Hasbro is commemorating the fan-created holiday by previewing new Star Wars collectibles coming to The Black Series and The Vintage Collection product lines.

Upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Order" Novel Will Dive Deeper into Finn and Jannah's Past this Fall

Penguin Random House publishing has announced a new Star Wars novel is set to release this fall. Star Wars: The Last Order, written by New York Times bestselling author Kwame Mbalia, is set to debut on October 21st. The novel takes place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and kicks off after the Resistance rescues a ship of young passengers kidnapped by the First Order.

