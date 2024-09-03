Ezra Sosa Promoted to Pro on “Dancing with the Stars”

The newly promoted dancer will compete for the Mirror Ball trophy in the upcoming season of the reality dance competition. He is also the first Latin dance pro featured on the series in over a decade.

Dancing Up The Ladder:

Dancing Up The Ladder:

Ezra Sosa, a member of the

troupe, has been promoted to a Pro for season 33 of the series. In the series, the pros are paired up with a celebrity partner to compete against other pairs in hopes of winning the iconic Mirror Ball trophy.

Sosa joined DWTS in 2021 as a part of their dance troupe. His celebrity partner and the rest of the season 33 cast will be revealed tomorrow on Good Morning America.

In an interview with GLAAD, Sosa shared that when he joined the show, he had a great sense of "imposter syndrome" as he was still in the closet. The dancer shared that, while on tour with former DWTS contestant JoJo Siwa, he was encouraged to explore the power of his own identity. He also shared that he's excited to exist within that power as a newly promoted dancer on the show.

Sosa expressed his excitement about this new opportunity, stating "It hasn't hit me yet! When I got the call, I honestly was in a state of shock from the news. But I think the moment I do meet my [celebrity] partner and the moment I step in the ballroom, that's when I'll be like, "this is actually happening right now!"

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on September 17th at 8PM ET on ABC Disney+ Hulu

