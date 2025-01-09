“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 7th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 201 – January 7, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Story Play Dresses Return with New Styles Themed to "Frozen," "Moana," and "Tangled"

If your kid wishes they could be a Disney Princess but has the energy of super hero, you’re going to love Disney Story Play dresses! This cute, stylish line of apparel combines the elegance of dress up with strength of durable fabrics so that young fans can live their best royal life whether they’re running around the playground or hosting a tea party in the living room.

Photos: Adorable New Magic Kingdom-Inspired Disney Mini Mix-its Plush Line Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney’s latest plush collection, Disney Mini Mix-its, have made their debut at Walt Disney World. We spotted them today at the Magic Kingdom, where they have a prominent display inside the Emporium. With Disney Mini Mix-its, classic Disney pals are here to be your traveling companions and just like you, they know the importance of style. These bitty figures come with swappable headwear inspired by park attractions.

Three New Light-Up Figurines Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Over at Magic Kingdom, guests visiting the park can pick up three new collectible figurines inspired by Mary Poppins, Cinderella, and Beauty and the Beast. Available at the Emporium, the new statuettes are finely crafted and feature iconic moments from the three films.

Photos: New Walt Disney World Park Icon Collection Debuts at Disney Springs

A new line of merchandise featuring the four icons of the Walt Disney World Resort has made its debut at Disney Springs. That design is part of a larger collection, which we had the chance to check out at the World of Disney store. Each item features Cinderella Castle, Spaceship Earth, The Hollywood Tower Hotel and the Tree of Life, alongside the classic Walt Disney World logo.

"A Goofy Movie" Celebrates 30 Years with an Awesome Collection of Apparel from RSVLTS

RSVLTS’ latest Disney collection commemorates the animated classic A Goofy Movie that hit the screen 30 years ago. And like all classics, they’re sticking with styles fans adore like RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ button down shirts.

Cute, Colorful Character Mugs Arrive at Disney Store

Whether you like to start or end your day with a hot beverage, it’s always better in a Disney mug! A wide assortment of new drinkware styles are now available at Disney Store and many of the designs are themed to your favorite characters.

Photos: New Cinderella Castle Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

A new purple and black Cinderella Castle icon collection is rolling out across the Walt Disney World Resort. The collection includes the usual items, Spirit Jersey and all, highlighting Magic Kingdom’s crown jewel.

Recently Introduced Disney Spa Collection Expands with Bath Bombs and a Candle

Back in October, new Disney Spa Collection branded products arrived at Curiouser Clothiers in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Now the line has expanded with the addition of a candle and bath bombs so you can create even more ways to have the spa experience at home.

Star Wars Fans Can Bring Home Real Props from "The Acolyte"

Over at Hero Prop, a website that sells items from film sets, Star Wars fans can find several exciting collectibles from the 2024 Disney+ series The Acolyte.

Sensational Seven

Sleepy



Bantha Blue Milk Golf Marker

Happy

Team Effort Caddie Carry Hybrid Bag

Grumpy

RSVLTS Vader putter grip

Dopey

Star Wars Droids and Death Star Ball Set

Sneezy

Donald Duck Bogey Sweatshirt

Bashful

Mickey Hand Towel

Doc

Mickey Mouse Mulligan T-Shirt

Add to Your Shopping List

Up to 60% Off During Disney Store's Twice Upon a Year Sale

The final days of Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale are upon us and this is the last chance for guests to take advantage of awesome savings on must-have Disney merchandise. With the sale winding down, Disney Store is increasing the savings with up to 60% off of fashion, toys, home and accessories.

Photos: A Small Sampling of "it's a small world" Merchandise at WDW

You know the song, but do you know about…the merch?! A line of “it’s a small world” themed merchandise can be found around the Disney Parks, including the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World where we spotted these fun items.

Refresh Your Home and Office Decor with The Mickey Mouse Home Collection

It’s a new year and that means it’s time for a home decor refresh a la Mickey Mouse! Disney Store has just unveiled a collection of home styles inspired by the big cheese that will bring the magic of Disney into all of your favorite living and work spaces.

Glitz and Glamour Inspire New Gold Minnie Mouse Ear Headband from BaubleBar

New year means new bling, especially if that style is in the form of a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband! Disney Store and BaubleBar have collaborated on a glitzy, gorgeous, golden headband that’s as classy and iconic as Minnie herself.

runDisney Teases Merchandise Heading to Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

runDisney has shared a look at the merchandise soon-to-be available for Disney’s upcoming Half Marathon weekend including race specific designs (5K and 10K), along with challenge specific options (Dumbo Double Dare).

Build the Magic with New Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel LEGO Sets at Disney Store

Disney Store is your destination for all things Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, including LEGO playsets for all ages.

Kicking off 2025, Disney Store has added 10 new LEGO sets. These include kid-friendly play sets themed to Moana 2 and the Disney Jr. series Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Nicepool from Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" Gets His Own Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Figure Complete with Dogpool

Fans of the hilariously kind-to-a-fault Deadpool variant “Nicepool” from Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine are going to want to pick up the new sixth-scale collectible figure of the character from Hot Toys, which is available for pre-order right now via Sideshow Collectibles.

New Hot Toys Darth Malgus 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from "Star Wars: The Old Republic" Revealed by Sideshow

Today Sideshow Collectibles has revealed the new Darth Malgus sixth-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys, which is now available for pre-order. This villainous character appears in BioWare’s Star Wars: The Old Republic MMORPG computer game and its expansions.

Epic Universe Store Opens at Orlando International Airport

Back in December, we showed you that a new store celebrating the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, Epic Universe, would be opening at MCO. Yesterday, the official MCO X account shared that the new store is now open! Here, you’ll find many items which can be found at the Epic Universe Preview Center in CityWalk, from Super Nintendo World tees to How to Train Your Dragon plushies, and everything in-between!

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!