“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 3rd

Barely Necessities Episode 185 – September 3, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

PopSocket Releases New Breakfast Buddies Collection in Collaboration with Disney

PopSocket has served up a brand new collection of Disney themed phone accessories in their new Breakfast Buddies collection.The new collection, which is highly decorated in primary colors, features different classic PopGrips, PopWallets, and phone cases featuring Disney characters and breakfast food.

Photos: Primark Brings Disney To Their New Store At The Florida Mall

Primark has officially opened at The Florida Mall in Orlando, FL.The famous fashion retailer has finally arrived in Orlando after a vocal fanbase begged for the Irish brand to come stateside. The brand is similar to H&M with their robust line of simple fashions at low prices. However, Primark has become synonymous with Disney over the years, slowly growing their licensed clothing, accessories, and houseware collection to be just as impressive as the parks or Disney Store.

Preview the Season of Giving with New Merchandise Coming to Disneyland Resort for the Holidays

Disney Parks Blog has shared a full breakdown of this year’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, including a preview of the festive merchandise. Just like a visit to Disneyland, the holidays are the perfect time to gather with loved ones and give thanks, making the holidays an incredibly special time to visit the resort.

Photos: Creations Shop Debuts Merchandise for 2024's EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

The annual fall food festival has officially kicked off! From now until November 23rd, guests at EPCOT can indulge in the delicacies from 6 different continents, but that’s not all they can do. In addition to the delicious food and beverage offerings throughout the event, Disney has released a wide array of commemorative merchandise for the event.

Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar Minnie Ear Headband

With Halloween on the horizon, now’s the best time to get caught up in the web of spooky merchandise and BaubleBar has the perfect accessory for every fall outing. No, we’re not talking jewelry, but a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband that just crawled over to Disney Store.

New Scary Teddy Premium Popcorn Bucket Coming to Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Resort

DisneyEats official Instagram account has announced a new popcorn bucket coming to Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Disneyland fans can also look forward to the new souvenir, as the popcorn bucket will arrive at the resort at a later date.

Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Event Merchandise at Universal Orlando

Alongside the debut of the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store at Universal Orlando, a variety of merchandise has arrived across the resort featuring logo merchandise, the beloved Lil’ Boo, Ghostbusters and more!

Explore The Golden Age of Stan Lee and Don Deck with "Marvel Comics Library. Avengers. Vol. 2. 1965–1967"

The Avengers are featured in a second volume of Marvel Age classics with Marvel Comics Library. Avengers. Vol. 2. 1965–1967. The TASCHEN published hardcover novel highlights the golden years of Stan Lee and Don Deck, giving fans an opportunity to rediscover stories featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Product Review – RSVLTS' Summer Star Wars Button-Down Collection Got Me Countless Compliments at Disneyland

Mike reviews two newer Star Wars button-down shirts from our friends at the popular apparel brand RSVLTS. Debuting just ahead of SDCC, the shirts celebrate characters from the Skywalker era as part of the summer 2024 Star Wars collection.

Sensational Seven – Inspired by Love of Sports

Sleepy

Star Wars Warriors Of Mandalore Packable Blanket | Official Apparel & Accessories | Heroes & Villains

Happy

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Rebel Baseball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive | BoxLunch

Grumpy

Star Wars Darth Vader™ Ice Block 2-Pack | Igloo

Dopey

Star Wars Silicone Ring – BB-8 Floral

Sneezy

Star Wars – Defend The Empire

Bashful

Our Universe Star Wars Podracing Scene Woven Button-Up Our Universe Exclusive | Her Universe

Doc

STAR WARS™ | TEAM LIQUID IMPERIAL ISSUED JERSEY

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store New Arrivals

Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt

As much as we love Jack-o’-Lanterns, it’s really difficult to transport them around, so the next best thing is wearing a sweatshirt covered in Halloween icons! Fortunately, Disney Store is helping fans get into the spirit of the season, with a super cute pullover featuring nine Mickey-shaped Jack-o’-Lanterns (and a few other Halloween symbols).

"What's This?" New Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" LEGO Set

This spooky, festive, holiday LEGO set has opened a portal at Disney Store! Guests will discover Jack Skellington and crew hanging out at our favorite Disney location along with a slew of other Disney LEGO Sets.

Disney Sports Jerseys from BoxLunch

You don’t have to be athletic to rock a sports jersey, especially one featuring your favorite pop culture characters! Whether you love Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars or One Piece and other non-Disney franchises, BoxLunch has a look for you.

Second Magic Key Halloween Time Collectible Card to Feature Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”

The Disneyland Resort is once again showing their appreciation for their Magic Key holders, this time with another set of collectible trading cards. The set will feature four classic Disney Villains, and after kicking off with the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, it’s now Ursula’s turn.

Penguin Random House Share Glimpse At "Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie"

Penguin Random House has revealed a first look at the newest entry to their revamped Art Of book series. This hardcover look at the box office triumph Deadpool & Wolverine will include new artwork, interviews with the full creative team, and the gorgeous images fans come to love and cherish in these editions.

HONŌ Studio Announces Preorders for New Iron Man 1/6 Scale Action Figure

HONŌ Studio has revealed their brand new Iron Man action figure that explores his classic comic book look through different eras of the hero's appearances. Featuring seamless silicone arms and legs, the figure is highly articulated and comes with swappable masks and hands featuring LED-illuminated repulsor palms.

Grand Admiral Thrawn Comes to Life in New Sideshow Collectibles Figure

Sideshow Collectibles have revealed their latest Star Wars figure, featuring the fan-favorite character Grand Admiral Thrawn. A new unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles gives Star Wars fans their first look at the formidable Imperial officer.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Tricia Kennedy, Marshal Knight, Luke Manning, Alex Reif and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

