"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for September 6th

This week we look at a Kingdom Hearts collection, upcoming Christmas styles, Halloween, and Food & Wine merchandise.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 228 – September 2, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Kingdom Hearts Her Universe Our Universe Hot Topic

Fandom fashion brands Her Universe and Our Universe are inviting gamers aboard the Gummi Ship to explore new clothing, accessories, and collectibles inspired by Square Enix’s Disney-crossover video game series Kingdom Hearts. Available now at Hot Topic, the new items replicate the bold styling of Sora, Riku, Kairi, and Organization XIII with Japanese streetwear inspired items.

EPCOT Food & Wine 2025 Merchandise Photos

Disney’s annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival began today. In addition to the delicious food and beverage offerings throughout the event, Disney has released a wide array of commemorative merchandise for the event. Laughing Place had a chance to check out all of the stylish new items available now at the Creations Shop located in World Celebration.

Sugarplum Fairytale Princess-Inspired Ornaments at WDW

Even though the Halloween festivities recently kicked off at Walt Disney World, the holidays are right around the corner! Walt Disney World has released a new collection of princess-inspired Christmas Ornaments.

Destination D23 Disney Parks Disney Cruise Popcorn Buckets

This past weekend at Destination D23 Disney’s food and beverage teams revealed 8 sippers and popcorn buckets, headed to Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line later this year and into early 2026.

Disney Holiday Merchandise Preview 2025: Apparel, Plushes, and More

It may only be the beginning of September, but it’s never too early to look forward to the upcoming holiday season and some of the very merry merchandise that will be available at Disney Store and Disney Parks.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando Debuts First-Ever Fashion Show

Plenty of Howl-O-Scream event merchandise will be available this year, letting you dress your macabre best. Pins, shirts and more celebrate five years of fear.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 Merchandise Arrives - See Photos

New Oogie Boogie Bash merchandise has arrived, featuring fan-favorite characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas with the spotlight, of course, on the big bad bug himself, Oogie Boogie. This spook-tacular collection of event merchandise can be found at various locations throughout Disney California Adventure park.

HOMAGE Launches Spooky Disney Halloween Collection

HOMAGE has just launched a new collection of Disney-themed Halloween apparel, perfect for getting into the spooky spirit. The line features fan-favorite characters dressed in classic monster costumes on super-soft, vintage-inspired t-shirts.

Five Nights at Freddy's Merch at Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights is in full swing at Universal Orlando Resort, and this year, fans can step into the terrifying new Five Nights at Freddy’s house and then take a souvenir home with exclusive Five Nights at Freddy's merchandise alongside the event’s staples.

Max Rebo and Other New Star Wars Toys at Galaxy's Edge

Toydarian Toymaker in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland has unveiled new toys featuring fan-favorite Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader, R2-D2, an Ewok, and fan-favorite Max Rebo.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for September 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Celebrates 95 Years of Pluto with New Collection

We love joining fellow Disney fans in celebrating character milestone anniversaries and 2025 marks 95 years since the adorable Pluto made his debut. Disney Store is honoring the canine with a wide assortment of merchandise selections to showcase your love of all things Pluto.

Walt Disney Company Store Pop-Up at Destination D23

The Walt Disney Company Store pop-up is at Destination D23, where attendees can find all things D23 and The Walt Disney Company. Fans can discover exclusive Disney merchandise including hoodies, button downs, hats, bags and more.

Destination D23 Shopping Ink & Paint Marketplace

Fans can discover exclusive Disney merchandise at each location, designed to celebrate their love for all things Disney. We stopped by the Ink & Paint Marketplace to check out what's in store– here’s a peek at what’s available.

Mickey's of Glendale Location at the 2025 Destination D23

Destination D23 has officially begun at Walt Disney World and attendees can now access the highly sought-after merchandise locations within, including the fan-favorite Walt Disney Imagineering store, Mickey’s of Glendale.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Introduces New Kids' Meal Cups

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has introduced new hard plastic drink cups that come with kids’ meals, giving little ones a fun and reusable way to enjoy their beverages in the park.

New Brooks x runDisney for 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon

Joining the runDisney and Brooks collaboration, the brand-new Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween running shoe will make its debut during the 2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.

Disney Store Has New Assortment of LEGO Advent Calendars

We’re getting ready for another magical holiday season and that means it’s time to introduce a wave of new Advent Calendars from LEGO. Disney characters meet holiday fun in this lineup of products that just landed at Disney Store.

TRON and TRON: Legacy Arrive in 4K Ultra HD Next Month

Ahead of the third film in the franchise, the first two films, TRON and TRON: Legacy, are set to get a remastered digital and physical media release next month.

ESPN Unveils New Lee Corso College GameDay Shirts

ESPN has released a new line of t-shirts to commemorate the historic retirement of legendary College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, who will make his final on-air appearance on August 30, 2025. The collection is a tribute to his 38-season career and his most beloved tradition: the headgear pick.

Santa Droid and Reindeer Stormtrooper Join Star Wars: The Black Series

This coming holiday season is going to be full of cheer for Star Wars toy collectors, especially if they receive a couple of very fun new additions to Hasbro’s The Black Series line of six-inch-scale action figures: a Santa Claus Droid and a Reindeer Stormtrooper, both decked out in their Christmastime best.

Goosebumps x RSVLTS Collection

RSVLTS is taking fans down memory lane and this trip is turning out to be a bit of a nightmare! Step back into the 1990s (the best decade ever!) and relive the early days of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series, reimagined into a stylish collection that includes Kunuflex button downs, a vintage tee, hats, and a reversible bomber jacket.

Check Out Halloween Horror Nights 34 Merchandise and Food

The shelves of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights are fully stocked with tons of new merchandise celebrating the event and the IP that is highlighting this year’s Haunted House catalog. Fans will find everything from apparel to glassware, accessories, and more featuring classic Halloween Horror Nights looks, along with Terrifier, Fallout, Five Nights at Freddy’s and more.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!