“Disney’s Hercules: The Art of Gerald Scarfe” Now Available to Pre-Order

A new “Art of” book will take an unprecedented look at the making of Disney’s animated classic, Hercules, and the art of legendary cartoonist Gerald Scarfe.

Disney's Hercules: The Art of Gerald Scarfe takes an unprecedented look at the art of Gerald Scarfe, an English cartoonist also known for his work on Pink Floyd’s The Wall .

From zero to hero, discover the magic and creativity that went into creating Hercules , Disney’s uniquely animated film. Each chapter gives insight into the artist’s creative process and presents striking outtakes and brainstorms for what could have been—such as alternative designs and fun facts.

Interestingly, the description for the book on Amazon tells us to "get excited about the release of the live-action film by revisiting the gorgeous original character designs and the making of the animated film" – which is in development from director Guy Ritchie.

Two different stage adaptations of Hercules are also set to make their debut in 2025 – on London's West End and aboard the new Disney Destiny cruise ship.

