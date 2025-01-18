Disney Springs to Introduce runDisney Merchandise Location at Marketplace Co-Op

Runners will have access to runDisney merchandise outside of marathon weekends beginning Wednesday, January 22nd.

Runners will be able to get their hands on runDisney branded merchandise at Disney Springs starting next week.

It will be a little bit easier for runDisney fans to get their hands on some branded merchandise outside of the Marathon weekends, with a selection set to become available at Disney Springs.

You’ll find the runDisney collection within the Marketplace Co-Op beginning this Wednesday, January 22nd.

