Disney Springs to Introduce runDisney Merchandise Location at Marketplace Co-Op

Runners will be able to get their hands on runDisney branded merchandise at Disney Springs starting next week.
What’s Happening:
- It will be a little bit easier for runDisney fans to get their hands on some branded merchandise outside of the Marathon weekends, with a selection set to become available at Disney Springs.
- You’ll find the runDisney collection within the Marketplace Co-Op beginning this Wednesday, January 22nd.
- The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend took place last weekend, and runDisney has since revealed the schedule for their 2025-2026 event season.
- Visitors to Disney Springs may very well be able to get their hands on some of the leftover merchandise from the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
- Up next for runDisney is the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which takes place from January 30th through February 2nd, 2025.
