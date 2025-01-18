Disney Springs to Introduce runDisney Merchandise Location at Marketplace Co-Op

Runners will have access to runDisney merchandise outside of marathon weekends beginning Wednesday, January 22nd.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Runners will be able to get their hands on runDisney branded merchandise at Disney Springs starting next week.

What’s Happening:

  • It will be a little bit easier for runDisney fans to get their hands on some branded merchandise outside of the Marathon weekends, with a selection set to become available at Disney Springs.
  • You’ll find the runDisney collection within the Marketplace Co-Op beginning this Wednesday, January 22nd.
  • The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend took place last weekend, and runDisney has since revealed the schedule for their 2025-2026 event season.
  • Visitors to Disney Springs may very well be able to get their hands on some of the leftover merchandise from the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.
  • Up next for runDisney is the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend, which takes place from January 30th through February 2nd, 2025.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning