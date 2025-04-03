"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for April 1st

This week we tour the new merchandise collections at Disney Store and the Disney Parks

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 211 – April 1, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Fresh From the Kettle! The Popcorn Bucket Ornament Collection Arrives at Disney Store

The holiday season is still a way off, but that isn’t stopping Disney Store from introducing the newest ornament collection. This year, Disney fans will have the opportunity to decorate their homes (and Christmas trees) with the Popcorn Bucket Ornament Collection!

Photos: New Minnie Mouse Germany Pavilion Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

EPCOT’s World Showcase is one of Walt Disney World’s defining attractions, inviting guests to travel “around the world" through music, food, and merchandise. Over at the Germany Pavilion, a new line of Deutschland-inspired Minnie Mouse merchandise has been released.

Dooney & Bourke Commemorate Disney's Early Animated Stories with Stylish Disney Classic Film Collection

Dooney & Bourke has long been partnering with Disney to deliver magical high-end fashion accessories that celebrate the best of Disney Parks, characters, and films. Once again they are focusing on Disney’s vast movie catalogue with the new Classic Film Collection that’s available at Disney Store.

Photos: New "Fun in the Sun" Merchandise Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

It’s time to have some fun in the sun with Disney’s newest merchandise line. We caught these items at Big Top Gifts in Storybook Circus at the Magic Kingdom, but we can expect them to appear across property soon enough.

Photos: Resort Specific(?) Merchandise Spotted at Disney's All-Star Resorts

While checking out some of the sights and sounds of Disney’s All-Star Resorts at Walt Disney World, we popped into one of the gift shops to spot some resort-specific merchandise for the location. While there are technically THREE All-Star Resorts at WDW and each with their own retail location, the resort-"specific" merchandise does incorporate the simple “All-Star Resorts" catchall and can be found at each of the three different resort hotels.

Make Way for Experiment 624! Angel RealFX Puppet Comes to Disney Store

If you’re looking to add a cute troublemaker to your home Stitch’s friend Angel (aka Experiment 624) is happy to apply for the role! Brand new at is Disney Store is the Angel RealFX Puppet featuring incredible movement, reaction, and sound effects.

New Spider-Man Straw Clip Coming to Disneyland Resort

Web slinging? More like drink sipping, as Disneyland has shared a new Spider-Man straw clip soon to be available for purchase at Avengers Campus.

Photos: Ashley Eckstein Designed Star Wars Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland’s seasonal event Season of the Force has returned for another exciting intergalactic celebration, inviting Star Wars fans to experience limited-time food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. In celebration, actor and fashion designer Ashley Eckstein has launched brand new Star Wars themed products, available now at Disneyland Resort.

"May the 4th Be With You" Star Wars Day 2025 Apparel and Accessories Revealed by Disney Store

On Friday April 4th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time, Disney Store will launch its Star Wars Day 2025 “May the 4th Be With You" apparel and accessories collection, but that’s not all fans will have to look forward to this year! Mike checks out some of the other desings heading to our favorite online retailer!

Add to Your Shopping List

Photos: New Disneyland Tumbler and Mystery Pin Set Arrive at Resort Starbucks Locations

Guests visiting Starbucks locations at the Disneyland Resort can now purchase a new collectible cold drink tumbler and mystery pin set. The translucent pink drinkware is decorated in patch like iconography, which includes references to popular Disneyland attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world," Enchanted Tiki Room, Mad Tea Party, Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Jungle Cruise, and Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters.

Yzma, Genie, and Orange Bird Character Mugs Arrive at Walt Disney World

Disney has debuted several new character mugs at Walt Disney World. Featuring designs of the resort’s original character Orange Bird, Aladdin’s Genie, and The Emperor’s New Groove’s Yzma, you’ll definitely want to grab these adorable accessories.

Visit Your Favorite Disney Park Everyday with Starbucks Disney Parks Mugs

It’s time for a Starbucks mug refresh for your kitchen and the best place to shop is Disney Store! The online retailer has presented a charming drop of new designs inspired by your favorite Disney Parks and Resorts. Bright colors and playful icons make this one collection you won’t want to skip, especially since the designs depict all of the domestic Parks.

Little Green Men and Pizza Planet Gummies Now Available at Walt Disney World

Two new gummy candy varieties have debuted at Walt Disney World celebrating the Toy Story series’ Little Green Men and Pizza Planet.

Put Your Best Foot Forward in These Sparkly Pink Crocs Available at Disney Store

Disney Store is encouraging fans to splash into the new season with a fashionable footwear update from Crocs. The two companies have introduced a pair of sparkly hot pink clogs that are bright, cheerful, and enchantingly fun.

LEGO Announces the Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle Set

LEGO has revealed the new Disney Beauty and the Beast Castle Set, recreating the central setting of the beloved film in LEGO form.

Photos: New Royal Blue Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Arrives at the Grand Californian

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members visiting Disneyland Resort have the ability to grab some new member exclusive merchandise. Now available at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, the royal blue line of DVC merchandise consists of a crewneck, Minnie ears, a Loungefly backpack and a headband holder.

"A Goofy Movie" Inspired Powerline Max Collectible Popcorn Bucket Headed to Disneyland this April

We are just a little over a week away from the 30th Anniversary of A Goofy Movie. Guests visiting Disneyland Resort will have the chance to celebrate the film with the return of the Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket.

Sideshow Unveils New "Daredevil: Born Again" Figure from Hot Toys

Sideshow has unveiled a new Daredevil 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys inspired by Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again. The series sees the return of Charlie Cox as the titular role from the 2010’s Netflix series Daredevil. The meticulously detailed collectible figure includes 2 hand-painted headsculpts inspired by the actor’s appearance as the hero.

Photos: Disney Previews Merchandise for Upcoming Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

It’s time to celebrate Star Wars at the Disneyland Resort! Kicking off today, Season of the Force invites guests to experience limited-time entertainment, attraction, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings. While there is plenty to explore during the normal operating day, Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite wants to take you even farther into the galaxy far far away.

Photos: Star Wars Fans Descend Upon Disneyland to Get Their Own Death Star Popcorn Bucket for Season of the Force

That’s no moon, it’s a space station… Well actually, it’s a popcorn bucket – as Disneyland guests can now get their hands on this Death Star popcorn bucket for Season of the Force.

Photos: New Hyperspace Mountain and Space Mountain T-Shirts Arrive Alongside Season of the Force

Disneyland’s seasonal event Season of the Force has returned for another exciting intergalactic celebration, inviting Star Wars fans to experience limited-time food, beverage, and entertainment offerings. The event also marks the return of Hyperspace Mountain, with new shirts available to commemorate the overlay and the classic Space Mountain attraction.

Photos: Disney Previews Season of the Force Merchandise Coming to Disneyland Resort

Today is the first day of Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort, which welcomes Star Wars fans to experience limited time merchandise, ride experiences, meet and greets and more. Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the amazing products that will be available to guests during the event.

Regal Cinemas Releasing Darth Vader Popcorn Bucket and Sipper Alongside "Revenge of the Sith" Theatrical Re-Release

It has been nearly two decades since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters. In celebration of the prequel series’ grand finale, Regal Cinemas is releasing a new popcorn bucket and sipper when the film returns to theaters next month.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Marshal Knight, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

