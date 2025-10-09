"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 7th

Today we talk Tron: Ares, new holiday merchandise, Mickey Mouse Club's 70th anniversary, and we taste the new brew from Bero x Happy!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 233 – October 7, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos:Nine Inch Nails Dominate "TRON: Ares" Hot Topic Merch

With TRON: Ares set to hit theaters very soon, new items have hit Hot Topic tied to the film, and we stopped by the Hollywood, CA location to see what they had on the shelves. At this location at least, we were greeted with a cool front window display featuring a Recognizer looming over Ares and his lightcycle.

Disney Store Commemorates 70 Year of The Mickey Mouse Club

A long loved element of Disney is The Mickey Mouse Club and this year, the original show is celebrating its 70th anniversary. In honor of this major milestone, Disney Store is launching a new product collection focusing on M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E!

Frozen Fan Fest Returns 2025

The annual Frozen Fan Fest allows fans of all ages to join in the celebration and step into the magic of Arendelle with all-new merchandise and stories inspired by Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and more. This year, Frozen Fan Fest is showcasing the beloved animals of Arendelle, including everyone’s favorite reindeer, Sven! Because we all know reindeer are better than people.

Disney Store's Holiday Haven Collection Will Warm Your Heart

Even though winter time magic is still a couple months away, Disney Store is gearing up for a wonderful season with a slew of new arrivals in their Holiday Shop. We’ve already seen the Mickey Family Christmas collection and now it's time to welcome the Disney Holiday Haven Collection.

Chip & Dale Winter Costumes at Disneyland Paris

The always adorable Chip & Dale are getting new winter-inspired plush that the lovable chipmunks will be wearing themselves when meeting guests at Disneyland Paris. This new collection is the result of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Merchandise and Entertainment teams at Disneyland Paris.

BoxLunch Releases Disney Studio Varsity Jackets

BoxLunch has a new “Best of BoxLunch" collection out for their 10th anniversary, described as “a fan-favorite lineup honoring a decade of giving back and pop culture fandoms." Among these releases is a line of studio varsity jackets, featuring the logos and other imagery from several notable studios.

Toy Story Levi's Collection Debuts in NYC Store

While in the heart of New York City today, we stopped by the Levi’s Store, where the new Toy Story 30th anniversary collection has debuted.

Photos: The Latest Figment Merch at EPCOT

Laughing Place is at EPCOT today where, naturally, we’re checking out the latest Figment merch that’s available, including a shirt that can also be flipped inside out to display a colorful pattern featuring multiple Figgies, rainbows, and light bulbs.

"The Fantastic Four" Toys Aimed at Kids Arrive This Fall

While the First Steps Marvel Legends figures have already been released for action figure collectors, Hasbro have announced several new Fantastic Four items with more limited articulation, primarily aimed at a younger audience. These include a set of the entire family and a Fantasticar playset, plus solo figures for most of the team and a key enemy in the form of Galactus…with one frustrating exclusion.

Disney Store Gets Festive with Star Wars Holiday Droids

The holiday collections have started to pop up at Disney Store and you can bet, Star Wars is part of the fun. Keeping with the tradition of introducing limited edition droids for the seasons and celebrations, fans can grow their collection with Christmas-themed RD-units that have been given a festive makeover.

Bero x Happy: Tom Holland & Robert Downey Jr. Collaboration

Two Avengers are teaming up to take on the beverage market. Last year, Tom Holland launched a non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero. Now, Bero is set to debut a collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.’s coffee company, Happy.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Pins - New and Exclusive Designs for October 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

Disney Store Disney Designer Collection

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back with another series of limited edition dolls inspired by some of our favorite leading ladies! This Fall Disney Store will welcome the latest wave in this fan favorite collection which features six beloved characters embracing a theme of “dance."

Disney Store Shows School Spirit with Character Varsity Jackets

School is back in session and that means a return to varsity sports, which also means an increase in sightings of the classic sportsmen jackets. Not one to be left out, Disney Store has just added three new varsity jacket characters designs so those of us not currently on a team, can rep our favorite resorts and mascots.

Disney Store Holiday Ear Headbands to Top Off Your Celebration

The Holiday Shop at Disney Store is officially open! As we count down the days to Christmas (and all the other festive celebrations), Disney Store continues to unveil an exciting wave of collections including a variety of new Holiday Ear Headbands.

Disney Store Embraces Winter with Mickey Christmas Glow Ornaments

Winter will be here before you know it, which means Disney Store is already rolling out their holiday and Christmas decorations. Back by popular demand are the candy striped Mickey Holiday Light-Up Decor that will bring a sweet sampling of magic to your home.

2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

We’re still a few weeks out from Halloween, but visitors to the Disneyland Resort can already get in the holiday spirit with newly-arrived collections at the World of Disney store.

2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Christmas came early this year with new holiday merchandise now available at the Walt Disney World Resort. We spotted select items from some of this year’s holiday collections inside Creations Shop at EPCOT.

New Racing Inspired Merchandise Collection Walt Disney World

Rev up your engines! A new collection of motorsports inspired merchandise has landed at Walt Disney World! We spotted this collection inside DisneyStyle at Disney Springs. Let’s race on over and take a look at what this collection has to offer.

runDisney Wine & Dine 2025 Merchandise Preview

Coinciding with the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is taking place October 23rd–26th, 2025 at Walt Disney World. runDisney has shared a preview of some of the merchandise participants will be able to purchase at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.

Disney Store Introduces 2025 Marvel Holiday Spider-Bot Toy

Our Spidey senses are tingling because we’re so close to Christmas and the winter holidays and that means new Marvel merchandise is on the way! Keeping with the tradition of introducing limited edition collectibles, Disney Store has just released the 2025 Holiday Mini Spider-Bot and this creature seems to like Christmas sweaters.

RSVLTS and General Mills Team Up for Monster Cereals Collection

For those of us born in the latter half of the 20th century, we know that a “complete breakfast" usually includes cereal and that you should “dress for success;" well what if there was a way to practice both at the same time? Say hello to the Monster Cereals Collection from General Mills x RSVLTS!

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!