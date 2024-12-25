“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 24th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 200 – December 24, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Photos: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Merchandise Now Available at BouTiki

With the debut of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, merchandise for the new tower has arrived at the resort’s main gift shop, BouTiki. The simple logo for the Island Tower at Walt Disney World features on a new collection available exclusively at BouTiki inside the Great Ceremonial House.

Commemorate Valentine's Day with Cute Plush from Disney Store

Valentine’s Day is just a handful of weeks away, so now’s the best time to get a jump start on selecting and purchasing gifts for the one you love. Over at Disney Store, Mickey and Minnie, Jack and Sally, and Stitch are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with new plush offerings and some couples T-shirts.

New Minnie Mouse Styles for National Polka Dot Day

Did you know there’s a day to celebrate Minnie Mouse and her iconic polka dot style? It’s true! National Polka Dot Day is January 22nd and you’ll want to prepare for the occasion with some fun fashions of your own. Disney Store has a new assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by Minnie that will be perfect for you to rock the dots!

Geeki Tikis Introduces New Disney Character Tiki Mugs that Come with Sidekicks

Those looking for an adorable gift for their favorite adult Disney fans should look no further than Geeki Tikis’ new entry into their Wonderful World of Disney collection. Featuring a full sized tiki mug of Disney main characters with a smaller mug of their sidekicks, the new series is perfect for those looking to enjoy a delicious island cocktail.

Favorite Merchandise Selections of 2024

Review: Loungefly Minnie Mouse Neon Color Block Collection

Is there anything more “summer” than a neon color scheme? This year Loungefly is betting on the popular trend to be bright hues and bold shades that are impossible to miss, and they’ve absolutely embraced that goal with their exclusive Minnie Mouse Neon Color Block Collection. I was offered a chance to sample the mini backpack and let’s just say it was love at first sight!

RockLove's Heart of Te Fiti Abalone Locket Coming Soon

The ocean chose Moana to return the Heart of Te Fiti and now, thanks to RockLove it can choose you too! The fan forward jewelry company is expanding their Moana collection with a stunning limited edition locket that’s fit for a goddess.

RockLove Jewelry "Moana 2" Locket Available for Pre-Order

RockLove Jewelry has revealed a notable piece of Moana 2 merch with their upcoming Disney X RockLove Disney Moana 2 Sea Star Enameled Locket.

We Are Groot Funko Pop! and Plush at Entertainment Earth

It was a mega Pop! drop at Entertainment Earth today with Marvel among the represented franchises and more specifically Baby Groot! The Guardians of the Galaxy’s own tree-like hero is now on the scene by himself, but he’s paying homage to other Marvel characters in the We are Groot wave of Funko Pop! and Plush collectibles.

New Star Tours Merchandise Debuts At Disney's Hollywood Studios

After much anticipation, new scenes based on Star Wars: Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian have been added to the popular Star Tours attraction at Walt Disney World. While the scenes have been added to both Disneyland Park and Disneyland Paris as well, it’s at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios location at Walt Disney World that we were treated to a special look at new merchandise coming to the location.

Hasbro's VenomVersus Spider-Man Liquid Shifter is the Perfect Holiday Gift for Young Venom Fans

The new VenomVersus line from Hasbro brings everyone’s favorite symbiote to a variety of different products. The great thing about this collection of toys though is the way it incorporates other characters, like Spider-Man and Miles Morales. If you’re looking for a last minute holiday gift for the young Marvel fan in your life, you can’t go wrong with any of these new toys.

Toy Unboxing / Review: Hasbro's MixMashers Allow Kids to Create Their Own Unique Marvel and Star Wars Action Figures

Just a couple of weeks ago, the popular toy company Hasbro announced a new line called MixMashers, which will give kids ages 4 and up the opportunity to pull apart a wide variety of toys limb-by-limb and create their own unique action figures using those parts and accessories. Today we’re looking at three of the MixMashers toys from the Marvel and Star Wars brand and the experiment has been quite fun.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Store Closes Out 2024 with Up to 50% Off Sitewide During the Twice Upon A Year Sale

Well we couldn’t say goodbye to 2024 without one more big sale at Disney Store! Yes, folks, the fan favorite Twice Upon A Year sale is back for the second time this year allowing guests to take advantage of incredible savings and discounts up to 50% off! Hundreds of magical merchandise selections have been discounted to allow for the slate of new arrivals and that means guests can save big on fashion, toys, home and accessories, and so much more!

Annual Passholder Exclusive 2025 Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World

Each year in December, new dated merchandise commemorating the upcoming year arrives for guests to celebrate their Disney Parks memories. With 2025 just around the corner, Disney’s new 2025 line has officially arrived at retail locations throughout Walt Disney World.

Retro-Style Shirts at Disney Springs’ Disney Vault Feature Figment, Orange Bird, More

Some fun new retro-style shirts have recently arrived at the Disney Vault section of the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. The shirts are focused on some classic Disney characters, along with a couple of characters whose history is specifically tied to Walt Disney World.

New Disney Character Treats from Popsicle Coming Next Year

Early next year, four new chillingly delicious Disney-themed Popsicle products are set to hit grocery store shelves. Disney and Popsicle are teaming up to bring new character inspired frozen treats to families around the country.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” Range Trooper Finally Gets a Hot Toys Figure

Range Troopers’ one and only live-action appearance to date was in their debut in 2018’s Solo during that film’s big train robbery sequence. Described as among the toughest of the many Imperial Stormtrooper subgroups, the Range Troopers visually stood out thanks to the fur worn over their armor and their heavy-duty magnetic boots. A Range Trooper Hot Toys figure was teased years ago but never officially announced until now.

Hot Toys Reveals Two New "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Wolfpack Clone Trooper 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figures

Today the high-end collectibles manufacturer Hot Toys revealed two new characters from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series who will be getting 1/6th-scale collectible figures: Clone Commander Wolffe and a 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone Trooper.

Epic Universe Store Set to Open at Orlando International Airport

Celebrating the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, the new Epic Universe store will be located directly next to the Universal Orlando store in MCO Terminal B, in what was previously a Kennedy Space Center store.

