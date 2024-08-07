Olympic Athletes Celebrate with Their Families at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , , ,

A number of Olympic athletes have made a side quest to Disneyland Paris for a little rest and relaxation during the Summer Games.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog shared the social media posts of three Olympic athletes and their families visiting the Parisian Disney resort.
  • Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in American history started off her time in the French capital with her family visiting characters and even stopped by Sleeping Beauty Castle!

  • Shawn Johnson East, artistic gymnast and Dancing with the Stars champion took her family on a magical visit to enjoy attractions, including “it’s a small world.” They even stopped to watch the world-famous Disney Stars on Parade!

  • Jeremy Bloom, former American skier and football player spent the day with his family meeting Mickey Mouse and Princess Belle before visiting Sleeping Beauty Castle.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning