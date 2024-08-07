Olympic Athletes Celebrate with Their Families at Disneyland Paris

A number of Olympic athletes have made a side quest to Disneyland Paris for a little rest and relaxation during the Summer Games.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in American history started off her time in the French capital with her family visiting characters and even stopped by Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Shawn Johnson East, artistic gymnast and Dancing with the Stars champion took her family on a magical visit to enjoy attractions, including “ it’s a small world

Jeremy Bloom, former American skier and football player spent the day with his family meeting Mickey Mouse and Princess Belle before visiting Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Live from Disneyland Paris, Jordan Chiles stopped by Good Morning America to talk about her historic Olympic medal wins.

