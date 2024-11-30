“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 26th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 196 – November 26, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Take Up to 40% Off Early Black Friday Deals at Disney Store

The big week is here and Disney Store is rolling out even more savings as Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday approach. Guests lookihng for magical gifts for friends and family will love the special savings up to Up to 40% Off Already Reduced Gifts including hundreds of toys, collectibles, seasonal apparel, and more. Let’s get to shopping!

BoxLunch’s “Moana 2″ Collection Now Available “You’re Welcome”

Fans of Moana should check out BoxLunch's Moana 2 collection. This features a variety of items, including apparel, pins, artwork and more so there is something for everyone.

BoxLunch Collection Celebrates "Big Hero 6'" 10th Anniversary

With Big Hero 6 celebrating its 10th anniversary, BoxLunch has released a new collection of items based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film version of the characters and world. The items include shirts, jackets, and other clothing items, plus accessories like bags and wallets.

The Wonderful Thing About lug's New Tigger Crossbody Bag is that it's Available Now at Walt Disney World

Now available exclusively at Walt Disney World, guests can pick up the new Disney’s Tigger Crossbody Skeeter Mini. Showcased on lug’s official Instagram account, the new orange crossbody features the one-of-a-kind character face, stripes, and spring-like tail.

American Girl Disney Princess Dolls Pre-Order at Disney Store

Earlier this year, American Girl teamed up with Disney to launch a line of Disney Princess American Girl dolls celebrating the stories of Tiana, Rapunzel, Ariel, and Cinderella. The dolls a designed in American Girl’s signature style but with a Disney twist! Now the assortment of dolls have made their way to Disney Store and are available for pre-order.

Funko Finally Reveals Long-Awaited Pop! Figures Featuring "The Owl House"

Though the series officially ended back in 2023, Funko is ready to launch a new line of Pop! Figures featuring characters from the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House. For several years now, Funko figures of The Owl House were rumored and speculated, with fans making their own or pondering what they would include. Today’s news reveals that there will be five upon launch.

Republic of Teas Releases Limited-Edition "Mufasa: The Lion King" Products

In anticipation of the release of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, Republic of Teas has released two special edition teas for fans to enjoy. The Desert Prince Red tea embraces an earthy and warm flavor with South African rooibos, cinnamon, and orange peel, while King’s Origin Sage Tea will delight with sage, cool spearmint, rooibos, lemongrass, blackberry leaves, licorice root and bergamot.

GUND Releases Cuddly "Winnie the Pooh" Plushies Just in Time for the Holidays

GUND has released an adorable new collection of plushies inspired by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Just in time for the holidays, the new set of huggable toys are the perfect gift for kids and Disney fans alike.

New Star Wars Apparel Collection Inspired by the Dark Side of the Force Announced by Fitness Brand Darc Sport

Today, the lifestyle fitness brand Darc Sport has announced an intriguing new Star Wars apparel collection inspired by the dark side of the Force, and highlighting some very familiar and popular villains from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Columba Sportswear Reveals The Vader Collection

Just a few weeks ago, Columbia Sportswear teased their exciting new Star Wars collection inspired by Darth Vader. Now they have unveiled the full 16-piece series that’s set to drop on December 5th and will make a great gift for the Star Wars fan in your life.

Add to Your Shopping List

Olaf LionChief Train Set by Lionel Now Available at Disney Store

Set off on a “Frozen” adventure with this Lionel train set available at Disney Store. Adorned in bright blue hues, the set features charming illustrations of Olaf and Sven, capturing their playful adventures in the snow. The collection includes a LionChief steam locomotive and tender, a boxcar, a bobbing car showcasing Olaf and Sven enjoying the ride, a caboose, and all the necessary track and power components to get your train up and running.

Dooney & Bourke The Haunted Mansion Collection

Dooney & Bourke are revisiting one of the most iconic locations in the Disney Parks: The Huanted Mansion! The beloved fashion brand is inviting foolish mortals to join them in embracing styles that are to die for while showing off their love for all things Disney.

Exclusive Reveal: Alamo Drafthouse Introduces “Mufasa: The Lion King” Hooded Blanket and Collectible Pin Set

Fans of The Lion King will want to make plans to see the upcoming live-action prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, at Alamo Drafthouse – as they’ve got some fun branded items coming to locations nationwide.

Newly Debuted "Lizzie McGuire" Crocs Come to Disney Store

After debuting this weekend at Disney Springs, Crocs’ Lizzie McGuire Mega Crush Sandals have marched on over to Disney Store too! Fans instantly fell in love with the bright orange shoes that harken back to the early aughts, and now everyone has the chance to add them to their wardrobe.

Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Season Merchandise Arrives at Louis’ Critter Club at Disneyland

Today, we were able to take a tour of Louis’ Critter Club, the main gift shop featuring items from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland. Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the new merchandise that will debut with the store.

RSVLTS Goes Above and 'Beyond' with New "Moana" Collection

Hei Hei, what’s this? A new Moana collection from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)?! That’s right our favorite fashion brand is back with an all new lineup of styles in classic and ladies cuts that celebrate our favorite seafairing princess, Moana.

Hasbro and Amazon to Host Hasbro Toyland Pop-Up Event in New York City in December

Hasbro Toyland will take place Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the High Line at Chelsea Market Passage in New York City. This immersive experience will bring Hasbro’s iconic brands to life, offering a fun-filled destination for families to celebrate the season together.

Star Wars Holiday-Themed Gift Guide 2024: Ornaments and Decor for Your Home from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

With the 2024 holiday season getting into full swing, we’ve got the perfect gift-giving guide for those who have someone in their lives who want to liven up their Yuletide with Star Wars-themed Christmas items from A Galaxy Far, Far Away… some of which are on sale for big discounts right now!

Wookiee Jedi Padawan Gungi Legacy Lightsaber Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Arriving at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge just in time for Life Day, the latest character lightsaber to hit store shelves is that of Gungi, the male Wookiee Jedi Padawan featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

House of MinaLima Harry Potter Pop-Up Shop Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Founded by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, Studio MinaLima designed some of the most renowned and loved film props from the Harry Potter film franchise such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet and the Black Family Tapestry. At House of MinaLima in Universal Studios Hollywood, fans can shop an extensive range of authentic, magical keepsakes including stationery, home décor, accessories and more.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Tricia Kennedy, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

