Wrap Up 2024 with the Top 10 Disney Channel Shorts

With the new year comes a number of best of countdowns – including one from Disney Channel which showcases the top 10 shorts of 2024 from their various interstitial series, including Chibi Tiny Tales and Theme Song Takeover!
- Disney Channel has released the top 10 shorts of 2024 in their myriad of popular short-form interstitial series, including How NOT to Draw, Chibi Tiny Tales, and Theme Song Takeover.
- Each of these shorts is based on an existing title or property from the tenured history of Disney Television Animation (and beyond!), with this countdown featuring new and popular series like Kiff, venerable classics like Phineas & Ferb, and even concluded or canceled series like The Ghost and Molly McGee, Amphibia, and Hailey’s On It!
- A number of the selected shorts in this compilation also celebrate the 40th anniversary of Disney Television Animation, including a special -inator built by Doof in a Chibi Tiny Tale, or when one of Helen’s spells sends Kiff through a number of favorite themes in a special Theme Song Takeover.
- The shorts included in the compilation include:
- Kiff Parodies Disney Channel – Theme Song Takeover
- Polly Comes to Life – How NOT to Draw
- A Bug's Life Comes to Life – How NOT To Draw
- Scratch Comes to Life – How NOT to Draw
- Descendants 1+2+3: As Told By Chibi – Chibi Tiny Tales
- Scott – Theme Song Takeover
- Donald Duck Cartoon Comes to Life – How NOT to Draw
- Save the Moon – Moon Girl's Lab Shorts
- Bounce House – Chibi Tiny Tales
- Cakeinator – Chibi Tiny Tales
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.
- Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, like Kiff or Big City Greens, typically redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is typically rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.
- How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring beloved Disney characters to life, and the characters are given chaos that the animator(s) bring upon them. The series dates back to September of 2022 when it first appeared starring an animator (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) bringing Cricket Green from the hit series, Big City Greens to life in the first episode.
