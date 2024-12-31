Wrap Up 2024 with the Top 10 Disney Channel Shorts

With the new year comes a number of best of countdowns – including one from Disney Channel which showcases the top 10 shorts of 2024 from their various interstitial series, including Chibi Tiny Tales and Theme Song Takeover!

What’s Happening:

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

shorts at our page Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, like Kiff or Big City Greens , typically redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is typically rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.

