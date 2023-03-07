“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for March 7th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 117 – March 7th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start with EPCOT Flower & Garden Merchandise, the Edna Mode nuiMO, a live-action The Little Mermaid doll, Bitty Pop! figures, and WonderCon Funko exclusives. Next we browse Disney100 with jewelry from RockLove and PANDORA as well as the LEGO Minifigures coming soon. Marvel gives us Rogue and Gambit Loungefly exclusives; and Star Wars brings week two of Mando Mania, Villainous puzzles, and the Women of the Galaxy collection.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Photos: EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is underway and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event. This year, the merchandise is essentially divided into three collections, featuring Figment, Orange Bird and Snow White.

"Pull Yourself Together!" Edna Mode nuiMO and Style Collection Has Arrived

Ok, this is gonna be fun! The Disney nuiMOs collection is turning to the ultimate voice in fashion for their next collection and no, it’s not Minnie Mouse. Put your hands together for the one and only, EDNA MODE!

Pre-Orders Now Open for "The Little Mermaid" Live-Action Doll from Mattel

This May, Disney is diving back under the sea with a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel. Yesterday, Bailey showed off a new doll inspired by her appearance in the film and today, fans can start pre-ordering the toy at Entertainment Earth!

Tiny, But Oh So Cute! Funko Introduces Disney Bitty Pop! Mini-Figure 4-Packs

Just when you think Funko Pop! figures couldn’t get any cuter, a new wave of Disney Bitty Pop! mini-figures surfaces! This time Funko is focusing on classic Disney characters with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.

Funko Reveals Exclusive Pop! and Soda Figures Coming to WonderCon 2023

The Convention season never seems to end and as fans of all things nerdy, we’re not complaining! This month WonderCon returns to Anaheim and Funko will be there too with an exciting wave of exclusive Pop! and Soda collectibles.

Disney100: RockLove Reveals Character Pendant Necklaces Dropping March 9th

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, fan-favorite brands like RockLove are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love. Throughout 2023, RockLove will be participating in the Disney100 campaign and their first launch is coming this week.

Disney100: Cinderella Enchanted Carriage Charm is Third Release in PANDORA's New Disney Collection

Disney and PANDORA are combining their whimsy and elegance to present a dazzling new jewelry collection that celebrates a century worth of wonder and magic. Throughout 2023, PANDORA will unveil new jewelry selections inspired by all things Disney and the third addition to the collection has just arrived: Cinderella’s Enchanted Carriage.

Disney100: LEGO Minifigures Collection and More to Debut this Spring

Disney100 is off to an incredible start and we’re so excited to experience every bit of it including merchandise! LEGO has already introduced a special collection of BrickHeadz, and they’ve got more on the way, including a wonderful assortment of Minifigures from every era of Disney movies.

Rogue and Gambit Loungefly Exclusives Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The X-Men have never gone away, but with X-Men ‘97 on the horizon and the voice cast of X-Men: The Animated Series scheduled to appear at C2E2 this month, the mutant characters are having quite a moment. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are getting in on the hype with new mini backpack exclusives featuring Rogue and Gambit.

"Mando Mania" Week Two Spotlights New Hasbro Toys, "Galaxy of Heroes" and More

For Week Two, Mando Mania reveals the latest ships and characters to join Hasbro’s Mission Fleet line, plus a look at newly released items like a special Joffrey’s Coffee blend, LEGO Sets, footwear from Native Shoes and more.

Ravensburger Introduces Puzzle Collection Inspired by Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous Game

Disney and Ravensburger have teamed up again for a new series of 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles, this time set a galaxy far, far away. Five of Star Wars’s biggest villains and stars of Ravensburger’s (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous game, get another chance to take the spotlight as part of this impressive puzzle collection.

Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy Collection Coming to shopDisney March 6th

Whether it’s well before or long after the Battle of Yavin, Star Wars fans have enjoyed following the stories of characters who’ve heroically defended the galaxy…or their own interests. Among these great figures of cosmic entertainment are beloved female characters, and shopDisney is honoring them all with a new collection.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: International Women's Day, Springtime Festivities and More

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the tenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and with March being Women’s History Month, our favorite ladies are getting a lot of love!

Photos: New Merchandise at 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Guests visiting the 2023 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will get the chance to commemorate their visit with all kinds of great new merchandise for the event. As always there is some great apparel for guests to sport as they enjoy the festival as well, including a new Spirit Jersey, a Magic Key Holder-exclusive tee and a grape button down shirt.

Disney100: Cakeworthy Celebrates Disney with Mickey Mouse Club Styles and More!

One of the companies bringing Disney magic to their signature styles this year is Cakeworthy and they just dropped a new apparel assortment on shopDisney inspired by Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse and Marvel Cakeworthy Dresses Are Perfect For Springtime Fun

It’s nearly time to welcome a warmer season (finally!) and Cakeworthy has some casual dress styles that will keep you comfortable while you express your love of Disney and Marvel.

Disney100: Mickey Mouse Club and Mouseketeer Loungefly Accessories Now Available for Pre-Order

If you’ve been following Laughing Place for a while then you already know that Walt Disney Company is in the middle of a year long celebration commemorating their 100th anniversary. Along with festivities and events themed to Disney100 there are plenty of merchandise collections including a Mickey Mouse Club series from Loungefly.

Step Into Spring with "Finding Nemo," "WALL•E," and "Brave" Loungefly Accessories from Entertainment Earth

Is your closet due for a Loungefly update? The pop culture fashion and accessory brand is bringing fans several delightful Pixar designs coming soon that are perfect for year round fun, including your next Disney parks visit!

Booyah! Loungefly's Mickey Mouse Y2K Collection is the Blast From the Past Your Wardrobe Needs

OMG! It’s time for a Loungefly shopping spree! The fashion and lifestyle brand is rewinding the clock to the early aughts with their Y2K collection that’s totally cool and full of smiley faces.

Three Charming Disney Princes Featured in New Enso Rings Collection

Snow White used to sing that one day her prince would come, and ever since fans have been dreaming of their own handsome hero to swoop in and save the day. While we can’t promise when you’ll meet him, we can tell you that Enso Rings has released a Prince Collection inspired by three dashing Disney Princes.

Star Wars A New Hope 40th Anniversary Box Set Now Available

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of one of the most significant soundtracks in film history, Walt Disney Records is set to release a new hologram vinyl version of the remastered original motion picture soundtrack for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

Rey Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Come to shopDisney

Aside from “the Force” the first thing that comes to mind when discussing Star Wars are lightsabers. Fans have been fascinated by the galactic weapons that Jedi and Siths carry and replicas of the iconic hilts have become highly sought after collectibles. This week a new shipment from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge arrives on shopDisney featuring the lightsaber hilts of Rey Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

Hasbro Introduces "The Mandalorian" N-1 Starfighter Toy, and "Book of Boba Fett" Retro Collection Action Figures

Today marks the second week of Mando Mania, Disney and Lucasfilm’s latest merchandise campaign, and as part of the new reveals, Hasbro is showcasing upcoming collectibles inspired by The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

This Is The Way: CASETiFY Reveals New "The Mandalorian" Collection Launching March 14th

Mando and Grogu are back for another round of adventures in season 3 of The Mandalorian. As fans set off with the duo for the next chapter in their story, CASETiFY is delivering a wealth of themed accessories that will bring the galaxy to your smart devices and favorite tech.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!