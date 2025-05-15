"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 13th

"Lady and the Tramp," "Lilo & Stitch," plus all the magic happening for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Celebration!

Barely Necessities Episode 216 – May 13, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney and Touchland Partner to Keep Hands Clean with New Mickey Mouse Mist Case

This bundle features Touchland’s fan-favorite Wild Watermelon Power Mist and a collectible Disney’s Mickey Mouse Mist Case. This set is designed to please both Disney lovers and beauty enthusiasts alike, with Touchland’s sleek hand sanitizer, scented with a juicy burst of watermelon, fuzzy peach, and jasmine petals.

Unique Vintage Now Offering "Lady and the Tramp" Collection Inspired by Disney's Animated Classic

Unique Vintage has found a way to bring fashions of the past into the future, and they’re adding a touch of Disney magic to the lineup. A new collection inspired by the animated classic Lady and the Tramp is now available online and dress and skirt styles to have you living your best 1940s-1950s life.

Disney Store Brings the Customizable "Create Your Own" Headband Trend Online

Disney Store has always had a vast array of ear headbands available to guests looking for fun ways to accessorize when planning a Disney vacation. Now following the rising trend at the parks, Disney Store is giving guests the chance to design their own headband with swappable character plush accessories.

Strength Meets Beauty as Her Universe Brings Disney Princess Activewear to Disney Store

Would you like to feel a little more royal during your exercise regimen? Her Universe has the perfect solution: Disney Princess Athletic Dresses! Best of all these enchanting styles are for adults and are now available at Disney Store.

An Out-of-this-World "Lilo & Stitch" Cosmetic Collection by ColourPop is Set to Crash Land this Week

ColourPop Cosmetics is inviting fans into the alien-infested world of Lilo & Stitch with a brand new collection of items inspired by Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the 2003 animated hit. Announced on Instagram, the Disney Lilo & Stitch Collection perfectly captures the tropical and intergalactic aesthetics of the movie with a bold set of purple, red, pink, blue, and green colored products.

Owala Set to Debut "Lilo & Stitch" Water Bottle Designs Tomorrow

As Disney gears up to invite fans back into the world of Lilo & Stitch, popular water bottle brand Owala is set to debut two new designs inspired by the titular characters.

Photos: Figment Fanny Pack Appears at Walt Disney World Resort

A new(ish) Figment fanny pack has made its way to the Walt Disney World resort and, dare I say, we’re sort of obsessed with it. Joining the constantly growing selection of character specific merchandise and bags, the newer option features Figment’s face as a wearable accessory.

Photos: Show Your Love for Orange Bird with a Recently Released Pullover Sweater

There’s been more and more Orange Bird merch in recent years, as the popularity of the character has expanded, but it’s safe to say this is one clothing item that will definitely stand out in a crowd. The bright orange Pullover for Women, with Orange Bird’s face on it, is available at multiple Walt Disney World locations, including Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. The green trim, including the collar, evokes the leaves that can be found on Orange Bird.

"Laughing Place On Location" Heads to Disneyland to Check Out Their New Menu Items

As the Disneyland Resort gets ready to kick off its 70th Anniversary celebration, their kitchens are kicking into high gear with new treats, snacks, and drinks to add to the festivities. The latest edition of Laughing Place’s weekly YouTube series, On Location, is diving into all the new eats.

Photos/Video: Unboxing All 4 D23 2025 Gold Member Gift Options

Alex checks out this year’s Gold Member gift options which are all included as part of the Gold Complete Plan ($299.99 per year). Standard Gold Membership allows fans to pick from one of four exclusive gifts ($99.99 per year) that accompany their Membership Kit. There’s a Disneyland plaque and book, Spirit Jersey, Fan pack with backpack, waterbottle, and hat, and a pin set.

Disneyland 70th

New Talking Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Disneyland is unveiling a new talking Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket. This creative bucket not only showcases Mickey Mouse's voice but also his blinking eyes.

Photos: Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland with Collectible Medallions Available at the Main Street Candy Palace

Similar to past anniversary events at the Disneyland Resort, nearly every inch of the resort is getting in on the fun. This also includes celebratory medallions that mark the occasion. Along with the 70th anniversary logo, these medallions also feature one of four characters - Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, or Goofy.

Photos/Video: Celebrate Happy with a Tour of the Four New Merchandise Collections Arriving for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! Fans looking to commemorate their magical memories will be able to shop through four unique merchandise collections arriving for the festivities.

Photos: Two New Disney California Adventure Dessert Parties Set to Include Collectible FiGPiNs

Seemingly out of nowhere, Disneyland has revealed that those taking place in either the World of Color Happiness! or the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! dessert parties will also be receiving a small gift with their desserts.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! - New Character and Special Occasion Designs - May 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Harveys Disneyland Fantasyland Tote Available Exclusively at Disney Store on May 12th

Harveys’ high quality bags have been a hit with fans for decades, so when they started teaming up with Disney everyone knew they’d be getting the best of style and brand recognition. This new tote bag features the vintage attraction poster spotted at Disneyland that celebrates popular rides from the land including Mad Tea Party, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and King Arthur Carousel.

Beautiful Mickey Mouse Icon Engagement Ring by Rebecca Hook Now Available at Disney Store

Celebrate your everlasting love with the enchanting engagement ring by Rebecca Hook, featuring the iconic Mickey Mouse. Expertly crafted from 14k white gold and adorned with handset natural diamonds, this exquisite piece showcases the beloved shapes of Mickey icons, two hearts, and a flower.

Mickey Mouse Loungefly Bag in White is the Latest Color Selection to Join the Lineup

Loungefly and Disney are the perfect combination, so it’s no wonder that Disney fans have been loving the Mickey Mouse sculpted crossbody bags that debuted late last year. Today, a new color has been released at Disney Store and it’s perfect for every summer look.

Trash Cans Take on a New Form with New Main Street USA Inspired Bulk Candy Container

Later this month, Walt Disney World will introduce new Bulk Candy Containers, inspired by the classic Main Street U.S.A. trash cans, that come packed with your favorite sweet treats. Available while supplies last, the new Bulk Candy Containers are a nostalgic, miniature replica of the bins that pepper Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Swinging lids are placed on both sides with a flip-top.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Celebrates "Lilo & Stitch" with First-Ever Disney Collaboration

Available beginning Wednesday, May 14th, the 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie marks the chain’s first-ever collaboration with Disney. Blended with pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, and blue spirulina, the 'Ohana Breeze Smoothie delivers a fun, naturally sweetened tropical flavor, bursting with island magic.

Hey Dude Releases New Disney Stitch Wally Slippers

The Disney Stitch Wally Slippers are available now in both adult (labeled as “Men’s Shoes") and Youth (Big Kids' - Ages 5+) sizes, sporting the same Stitch-inspired (Fluffy!) blue design.

Pre-Orders Now Available for Cute Stitch-Shaped Vinyl Record Featuring Music from Upcoming Film

Vinyl collectors, Disney Soundtrack-o-philes, and fans eagerly looking forward to the debut of the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch should head over to Disney Music Emporium. Over there, they’ll now be able to pre-order a new “Cosmic Cuties" collection vinyl featuring everyone’s favorite genetic abomination, Experiment 626, AKA Stitch.

New LEGO Set Sure to Hop Into Hearts of Pixar Fans Now Available for Pre-Order Ahead of June Release

LEGO and Pixar fans can now preorder a set that feels tailor-made just for them, with the LEGO Ideas model of Luxo Jr. The new set will allow fans to build and recreate the endearing, playful character from the first computer animated film ever to be nominated for an Academy Award (Luxo Jr.) with this collectible LEGO Ideas ǀ Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. building set for adults (21357).

Be Tempted with Exclusive Offers from "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Secret Shop

Hulu has introduced The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Secret Shop to celebrate the premiere of season 2 on May 15th. The new Secret Shop tempts visitors with exclusive deals from a number of brands associated with the show, or created by some of the moms featured.

Disneyland Resuming Sales of Select Magic Key Passes on May 20th

Two levels of Magic Key passes are set to go back on sale starting Tuesday, May 20th. Those two levels are the Inspire and Believe keys, the highest and second highest tiers, respectively. The waiting room for the sale will open no earlier than 8:45 a.m. PT. and sales will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.

Din Tai Fung to Debut Special Souvenir Pin Set Exclusive to Downtown Disney Location

Both Disneyland and Din Tai Fung have their loyal fan base, so combine the pair and you get a special limited time only pin set available exclusively at the Anaheim location in Downtown Disney. The set features what appear to be three different pins, one commemorating the Anaheim location and its architecture, as well as the to-go bags from the restaurant and a fun pair of baos with a bit of personality.

