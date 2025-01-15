“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 14th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 202 – January 14, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Mary Poppins" 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll at Disney Store

What can we say about the Mary Poppins Limited Edition doll other than it’s “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!” Disney Store is tempting collectors with this delightful new doll that honors the beloved character of Mary Poppins in the most delightful way.

Photos: It's Not Your Imagination – New Figment Merch Has Flown into EPCOT

Fans visiting EPCOT can find brand new merchandise that’s sure to light their fancy. Over at the Imagination Pavilion, the new items in their royal purple pigment, are great ways to celebrate your love for Figment.

Updated Toy Story Sleepwear Collection Announced by Little Sleepies

Following the popularity of their Disney and Pixar Toy Story Collection last year, Little Sleepies has revealed a new version of the collection for 2025 via Instagram, bringing back familiar items mixed with new styles. The vibrant blue Disney and Pixar Toy Story Adventures print is back, this time featuring family matching PJs and Play styles.

Miss Piggy and Oris Collaborate On New Stylish Watch

Miss Piggy from The Muppets is part of an exciting new partnership with Oris, highlighted by the introduction of the ProPilot X Miss Piggy Edition. The watch features a lively hot pink dial, accented by a baguette diamond hour marker at 12 o’clock and a case back spyhole that reveals a stunning image of Miss Piggy.

Disney Lorcana North America Championship

Alex joined us to talk about the Disney Lorcana North America Championship, his interview with the overall winner, exclusive items given to attendees, and the next chapter of Lorcana which is debuting in March 2025!

Event Recap: Disney Lorcana North America Championship Summons illumineers to Celebrate the Hit TCG

Interview: Edmond Chiu Discusses his Journey from Hobby Store to Disney Lorcana North American Champion

"Lady and the Tramp" Characters Coming to Disney Lorcana in Upcoming "Archazia’s Island" Release

More From Barely Necessities

Photos: Lovely New Valentine's Day Products Arrive at EPCOT

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. The holiday, which celebrates love and romance, happens every year on February 14th, and Walt Disney World has several great products available to celebrate. Featuring a pink, red, and white aesthetic, guests visiting EPCOT’s Creations Shop will find heart-adorned merchandise perfect for your favorite Disney fan.

Get a Disney Gift Card When You Book a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort Vacation Package with Mouse Fan Travel

With 2025 upon us, Disney has begun to introduce a slew of new offers for vacation packages to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and more. Our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel have also launched a new exclusive offer of their own, giving you up to a $250 Disney e-gift card when booking a qualifying vacation.

Review – Mezco One:12 Collective Indiana Jones Action Figure

The man with the hat (and the whip) is back, but does he have a worthy new toy? Let’s dig into the recently released Mezco One:12 Collective Indiana Jones: Temple Edition figure.

Human Torch From “Deadpool & Wolverine” Gets a Hot Toys Figure

Chris Evans made a big surprise to the MCU as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine and now that version of Johnny Storm is getting immortalized with a new Hot Toys figure available from Sideshow.

Add to Your Shopping List

Up to 60% Off During Disney Store's Twice Upon a Year Sale

The final days of Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale are upon us and this is the last chance for guests to take advantage of awesome savings on must-have Disney merchandise. With the sale winding down, Disney Store is increasing the savings with up to 60% off of fashion, toys, home and accessories.

2025 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Collection at Disney Store

On January 17, 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be back for another exciting season at Walt Disney World, so you can bet that means a new wave merchandise too. While there’s a full array of items available at EPCOT, some selections have made their way to Disney Store too.

Celebrate the 85th Anniversary of “Pinocchio” With This Figaro and Cleo Plush at Disney Store

Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Disney's Pinocchio with this plush toy that has beautiful details. Figaro and Cleo are combined into a single plush figure, showcasing Cleo's shimmering organza fins and Figaro's furry fabric accents.

New At Disney Store: Mickey and Minnie Starbucks Valentine's Day Tumbler

As Valentine's Day approaches, Disney Store is inviting fans to celebrate the joy of love with a charming new Starbucks tumbler that you and your favorite person will surely adore! Whether gifting to someone special, putting it on your wish list or simply treating yourself, you this new Starbucks design is a great way to incorporate Disney magic into your everyday life.

Commemorate Valentine's Day with Cute Plush from Disney Store

Valentine’s Day is just a handful of weeks away, so now’s the best time to get a jump start on selecting and purchasing gifts for the one you love. Over at Disney Store, Mickey and Minnie, Jack and Sally, and Stitch are getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with new plush offerings and some couples T-shirts.

Fluffy and Fun! The Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection Features a Cheshire Cat Mini Backpack and Ear Headband

Just a few weeks ago, Disney shred with fans a sneak peek of the exciting collections set to debut in 2025. Last week we got the Mini Mix-Its and today marks the arrival of the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy collection. Loungefly’s signature mini backpack styles have been presented to us in so many unique ways, but there are always more looks to embrace. As the name suggests, the newest take is soft and fuzzy and features a pastel color palette for our favorte characters.

The LEGO Group and BBC Studios Reveal New “Bluey” Partnership

The LEGO Group and BBC Studios have officially announced a new partnership that merges the cherished world of Bluey with the creative and playful universe of LEGO for the first time. The collaboration introduces an exciting partnership that will bring six new LEGO Bluey sets to life in 2025, including options from the LEGO 4+ and LEGO DUPLO themes, all inspired by the animated series Bluey.

Swing Into Some Marvelous New Styles with RSVLTS’ New “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Collection

Isn’t it MARVELous? Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts this spring and fans will get to spend more time with the animated webslinger on Disney+! In anticipation of the upcoming show, our pals at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have dropped a new Spider-Man collection that spans styles like KUNUFLEX button-downs, a t-shirt, performance hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, and more.

Hot Toys Venom 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Unboxing Video Revealed by Sideshow

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are going to want to check out the new Venom 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys, based on the character’s appearance in the popular 2023 video game. Sideshow Collectibles has released an unboxing video showing off all the very cool features and accessories of this figure.

*Special thanks to Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Tricia Kennedy, Luke Manning, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up.*

